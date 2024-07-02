Self-confessed ‘golf geek’ Damon Hill can’t wait to return to Aberdeenshire for Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Self-confessed ‘golf geek’ Damon Hill can’t wait to return to Aberdeenshire for Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Gavin Hastings, Scott Quinnell and Roberto Di Matteo among the celebrities heading back to Trump International Links.

Damon Hill at the celebrity pro-am at the 2023 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Danny Law

Formula 1 legend Damon Hill can’t wait to return to Aberdeenshire for this year’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links.

The 1996 world champion is used to life in the fast lane but admits it is an exhilarating experience to be teeing up alongside some golfing legends.

This year’s event at Balmedie – the flagship tournament on the Legends Tour – will include several major winners including John Daly, Ian Woosnam, Michael Campbell, Angel Cabrera and Aberdeen’s very own Open champion Paul Lawrie.

Colin Montgomerie, the eight-time European Tour order of merit winner, will host the event while victorious European 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley will also in action.

Hill will be among the celebrities playing in the Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, July 31, the day before the PGA Seniors Championship gets under way.

He is relishing getting the chance to play alongside some of golf’s biggest names at the north-east venue.

Hill said: “It’s just amazing. So many golf legends and golf history embodied in these players. For a golf geek like me, it’s a humbling and memorable experience. And I get to boast about it to my friends. Sad but true!

“We are so lucky to get these opportunities to play with top professionals. The amateurs learn so much and we get to meet people from all walks of life. Golf is a great game for that.

“I am so excited to return to Aberdeen and to get the opportunity to play this extraordinary golf course.

“I played there for the first time last year and I absolutely loved it. It’s not an easy course though – tough rough!”

Damon Hill on the podium after winning the Japanese Grand Prix in 1996. Image: Shutterstock. 

Hill, 63, will be trying to win money for his chosen charity The HALOW Project, which supports young people with learning disabilities in Surrey.

He is hoping his game hits top gear when he arrives at Balmedie later this month.

He added: “I’m hitting it absolutely all over the place at the moment. I have been training for a charity bike ride at the expense of my golf.

“So, I am prepared for disaster!”

High hopes for Hastings

Scottish rugby legend Gavin Hastings, another golfing aficionado, will also be back at Trump International Links for this year’s event.

The 62-year-old, whose chosen charity is Sport Parkinson’s, said: “Having played last year for the first time I am very excited to be returning to play Trump.

“It is a big golf course with terrific views from the tees and provides a stern challenge with wide fairways and large greens which means you have to be accurate with your approach shots.

“Playing with Tour professionals is always a great experience and the fact that this year there is such a strong professional line-up is a testament to the attraction of playing this course in such a prestigious tournament.

“I’m not sure who the best celeb playing is, but one thing for sure is that none of us ever lose the competitive element and I just hope there aren’t too many bandits playing this year!

“My handicap is probably a bit too low to compete with some of the others but I will be trying as always.”

Rugby legend Gavin Hastings will be teeing up this month. Image: Shutterstock.

Scott Quinnell, the former Wales rugby international who, like Hastings, also represented the British and Irish Lions, will be teeing up at Trump International Links.

The 51-year-old, who is playing for the motor neurone disease charity My Name’5 Doddie, said: “I’m so excited to be going back. I was lucky enough to play at Trump International Golf Links last year and I have to say it’s one of the best courses I’ve ever played on.

“Having been lucky enough to play sport at the highest level playing in the Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-Am is just a glimpse into the life of a golf professional.

“It’s obviously a bit more nerve racking on the first tee but the camaraderie around the professionals, the celebrities, and our playing partners makes it that more special.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet your heroes, spending time with the people that you grew up watching and wanted to be.”

Scott Quinnell will be heading to Trump International Links. Image: Shutterstock. 

Di Matteo back for more

Roberto Di Matteo, who played for and managed Chelsea, will also be back at Trump International Links this month.

Di Matteo’s chosen charity is Prostate Cancer UK. He said: “I’m very excited as I believe it is one of the best courses in the world.

“I have played Trump International Golf Links a few times and I have loved it each time a little bit more. It is an amazing golf course.

Roberto Di Matteo celebrates with the Chelsea players after winning the 2012 FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock. 

“It is a real pleasure to join some of the best players in the history of golf playing in the Luxe Scot Celebrity Pro-Am. They are all so very humble and make you feel at ease despite our limitations in playing their game!”

Other celebrities confirmed to be playing at Trump International Links include Anton du Beke, Brian McFadden, Darren Gough, Gianfranco Zola, Gordon Strachan, Jimmy Nesbitt, Judy Murray, Keith Duffy, Leone Rolle (DJ Rudimental), Kriss Akabusi and Robbie Fowler.

Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links are on sale at www.legendstour.com/tickets

