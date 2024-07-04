Jose Maria Olazabal heading to Aberdeenshire for Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jose Maria Olazabal heading to Aberdeenshire for Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Former Masters champion is heading to Trump International Links.

By Danny Law
Jose Maria Olazabal in action at the 2023 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship
Jose Maria Olazabal in action at the 2023 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Two-time Masters winner Jose Maria Olazabal is the latest big name to confirm he will be playing in the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links.

Olazabal, who masterminded the Miracle of Medinah as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain in 2012, will be back to tackle the links course in Aberdeenshire at the Legends Tour’s flagship event which runs from July 31 to August 4.

The Spaniard finished in a tie for 30th place last year and is looking forward to returning to the Aberdeenshire venue.

He said: “I played last year and loved the experience. It is a very challenging golf course, and it is exciting to be a part of such an important tournament on the Legends Tour.

“The golf course is a challenge, and the weather conditions can make it even more so.

“When I played last year, during the practice rounds the wind was blowing very hard but luckily it was not as windy during the tournament days.

“The course demands very good ball striking and trajectory control.

“You need to be accurate with distance. On several holes if you miss the fairway, you can find yourself in deep trouble.  Certainly, all kinds of shots are needed throughout the 18 holes.”

Jose Maria Olazabal with the Ryder Cup
Jose Maria Olazabal with the Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Star-studded field at Trump

Olazabal will join fellow former Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie, who hosts the event, Ian Woosnam and Paul McGinley at Trump International Links.

Former major winners John Daly, Angel Cabrera, Paul Lawrie, Shaun Micheel and Michael Campbell are also teeing up.

Olazabal said: “It is always great to catch up with these guys after knowing each other for so many years.

“We play against each other fairly regularly around the world, but it is going to be fantastic for the tournament and the fans for all these top players to be competing in Scotland in such a special tournament at Trump International Golf Links.”

Olazabal is also looking forward to being back at the Home of Golf, adding: “There is not one favourite thing, but so many things I love about playing in Scotland.

“We know how great the golf courses are and also the knowledge and appreciation that the Scottish fans have of golf – that goes without saying.

“But apart from this, when I have driven around Scotland it is the scenery that is always so memorable – the small country roads and villages, the purple heather and wildlife – it’s all beautiful!”

Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links are on sale at www.legendstour.com/tickets

