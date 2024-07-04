Jose Maria Olazabal heading to Aberdeenshire for Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Two-time Masters winner Jose Maria Olazabal is the latest big name to confirm he will be playing in the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links.

Olazabal, who masterminded the Miracle of Medinah as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain in 2012, will be back to tackle the links course in Aberdeenshire at the Legends Tour’s flagship event which runs from July 31 to August 4.

The Spaniard finished in a tie for 30th place last year and is looking forward to returning to the Aberdeenshire venue.

He said: “I played last year and loved the experience. It is a very challenging golf course, and it is exciting to be a part of such an important tournament on the Legends Tour.

“The golf course is a challenge, and the weather conditions can make it even more so.

“When I played last year, during the practice rounds the wind was blowing very hard but luckily it was not as windy during the tournament days.

“The course demands very good ball striking and trajectory control.

“You need to be accurate with distance. On several holes if you miss the fairway, you can find yourself in deep trouble. Certainly, all kinds of shots are needed throughout the 18 holes.”

Star-studded field at Trump

Olazabal will join fellow former Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie, who hosts the event, Ian Woosnam and Paul McGinley at Trump International Links.

Former major winners John Daly, Angel Cabrera, Paul Lawrie, Shaun Micheel and Michael Campbell are also teeing up.

Olazabal said: “It is always great to catch up with these guys after knowing each other for so many years.

“We play against each other fairly regularly around the world, but it is going to be fantastic for the tournament and the fans for all these top players to be competing in Scotland in such a special tournament at Trump International Golf Links.”

Olazabal is also looking forward to being back at the Home of Golf, adding: “There is not one favourite thing, but so many things I love about playing in Scotland.

“We know how great the golf courses are and also the knowledge and appreciation that the Scottish fans have of golf – that goes without saying.

“But apart from this, when I have driven around Scotland it is the scenery that is always so memorable – the small country roads and villages, the purple heather and wildlife – it’s all beautiful!”

