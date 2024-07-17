Major champion Shaun Micheel says PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International is ‘who’s who’ of golf

Shaun Micheel “can’t wait” to square-off against his fellow golf Major winners at Trump International Golf Links again.

The winner of the 2003 PGA Championship, American Micheel, 55, will be returning to the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire for this year’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship hosted by Scottish golf icon Colin Montgomerie from July 31 to August 4.

Having taken part in last year’s debut of the event at Trump International, an excited Micheel – who will be joined in the field by overseas players like 1991 PGA Championship winner and 1995 Open champion John Daly, and 2007 US Open and 2009 Masters champion Angel Cabrera – said: “I love playing with and against all my contemporaries.

“Many of these players have been recognised by their significant contributions to golf and their careers have been cemented by their Major wins and their Hall of Fame inductions.

“After playing last year, I recognised that this event deserves such a prestigious title.

“Not only is the list of players a who’s who of golf, but the host venue is being put on by a family who love golf and continue to provide a fun experience for amateurs. but also a challenge to those who play at the highest level.

“I’m grateful to be a member of the Legends Tour and I can’t wait to join everyone in Aberdeen!”

Micheel won the 2003 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on his debut – with the victory coming on just his third Major start and proving to be his only victory on the PGA Tour, which he left in 2011.

He admits his “practise isn’t as structured as it once was”, but knows accuracy is everything as he prepares to travel back to Menie.

Having missed the cut after three rounds last summer, he said: “Trump International is a very demanding course from tee to green and getting the ball in play is an absolute premium.

“When the wind is up, the elevated teeing areas make picking a starting line a challenge and you must be totally committed to the shot.

“The undulated greens also make the proper club selection a necessity to allow for legitimate birdie opportunities.

“All in all, Trump International allows for scoring, but can present a lot of problems if you’re not striking it well!”

Although ball-striking will be a crucial component if Micheel is to triumph in the Staysure PGA Senior Championship, luck will also have to be on his side.

Fortunately, he carries his own lucky charms.

Micheel said: “I really enjoy links golf as it allows for creativity and artistry versus technical, one-dimensional golf.

“Hitting a perfect shot can lead to frustration if you find a well-placed pot bunker.

“It takes a lot of skill and precision but there’s an element of luck needed, especially over the course of 54 holes.”

He added: “I’m not superstitious, but I do carry a valuables pouch that my late caddy, Bob Szczesny, gave to me after winning the PGA in 2003.

“Plus, I have plenty of foreign coins that I use as ball markers.

“Typically, I use a 20 pence piece as it’s the perfect size and is easy to find on the green.”

Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links are on sale at www.legendstour.com/tickets