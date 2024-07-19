Nairn Golf Club amateur Calum Scott plans to ‘enjoy’ Silver Medal chase after making cut at The Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn Golf Club amateur Calum Scott plans to ‘enjoy’ Silver Medal chase after making cut at The Open

Nairn's Scott comfortably qualified for the final two rounds at Royal Troon in his debut appearance at a major - and is in the hunt for the prestigious Silver Medal.

By Reporter
Calum Scott of Scotland during the second round of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, on July 19, 2024. Image: SNS.
Calum Scott of Scotland during the second round of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, on July 19, 2024. Image: SNS.

Nairn amateur Calum Scott kept his head while others were losing theirs and eased into the closing 36-holes of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.

While Oban’s Scottish Open champion Robert MacIntyre made a gallant recovery from a calamitous start to make the cut, Scott stood firm in the boisterous conditions on the Ayrshire coast and posted a battling four-over 75.

That left Scott on a four-over aggregate and he comfortably qualified for the final two rounds in his debut appearance at a major championship.

The former Walker Cup player is now well in the hunt to land the silver medal, the prize given to the leading amateur in the field.

Over the punishing Royal Troon links, Scott’s poise and patience have been valuable attributes so far this week and those qualities were on show again yesterday as the US college student fought manfully against a formidable foe.

“It’s been mentally tough,” admitted Scott. “I think if you get caught up in the technical space or trying to do something perfect, then you’re going to get frustrated.

“Acceptance and patience are the two key things I’ve been working on this week. Sometimes it won’t go your way, but that’s just links golf.

“Part of me does feel like I can enjoy it a little bit more now that I’ve made the cut.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience, but there’s obviously another amateur in the field and my goal is to beat him and try to get the silver medal.”

Calum Scott of Scotland during the second round of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, on July 19, 2024. Image: SNS.

With a raft of big names missing the cut and ballooning to high scores, Scott was rightly proud of his efforts in the final men’s major of the season.

He added: “I feel like in a way I have overachieved.

“But I’m playing really good this summer, and I’m just wanting to show people what I’m capable of.”

Bob MacIntyre drops eight shots in first four holes – but battles into weekend

MacIntyre endured a torrid start to his round and a triple bogey on the first was followed by a bogey on the second, a bogey on the third and another triple on the fourth.

The 27-year-old looked to be heading for an early exit, but he rolled up the sleeves, dug in and prised out four birdies coming home in a gritty 75 to haul himself inside the cut line on five-over.

“That was carnage,” he said of his chaotic start. “I was staring a 90 in the face, so I’m just proud of the way I fought to make the cut.

“The support I had out there was unbelievable.

“With that start, I felt like I was letting everyone down, not just myself, but my team and my fans. But it was just about fighting, and they helped me a long way.”

