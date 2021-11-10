Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Garioch gymnasts achieve Team Scotland success at British Classic Challenge Championships

By Sophie Goodwin
November 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Four Garioch gymnasts represented Team Scotland in Guildford.
Garioch gymnasts helped Scotland secure an impressive 16-medal haul at the British Women’s Artistic Classic Challenge in Guilford.

Islay Grant, Leah Douglas, Casey Reid and Thea Klopper represented Team Scotland after qualifying for the competition in a regional qualifier in September.

Grant competed in the Silver Section for the first time at national level helping Scotland secure a team bronze medal.

She also won an individual silver medal on beam, being awarded a certificate for having the most memorable performance on the apparatus.

Islay Grant with her medals from the British Classic Challenge

Grant’s impressive display throughout the competition left her narrowly missing out on an individual podium place finishing fourth in the all-round contest, only 0.2 points off third.

Garioch’s Douglas, Reid and Klopper were part of the gold medal winning team in the Bronze Section, accumulating an impressive overall team score of 191.300.

The success did not stop there as at the end of the weekend the top apparatus scores from each region across all three sections – Bronze, Silver and Gold were added together to find the highest scoring team which would be awarded the Bill McLaughlin Cup.

Scotland pipped Wales to the cup winning it for the first time, capping off a successful competition for Garioch’s gymnasts and Team Scotland.

Praise all-around

Garioch gymnastics manager Janine Robertson is delighted that the Kintore club’s representatives could contribute to the impressive return of medals for Team Scotland.

She said: “Back in September, when they qualified to represent Scotland,  that was the first competition back after Covid.

“We went into that event with no expectations of how they would all do with so long off so to have four gymnasts selected for Team Scotland was amazing.

Team Scotland’s Bronze Section gymnasts show off their gold medal

“The girls worked really hard to prepare for the British Final, but again we had no idea how the rest of the regions would perform.

“To start so brilliantly with a team gold was phenomenal and for the successes for Team Scotland to continue over the whole weekend was unprecedented.

“The coaches and gymnasts are just delighted to be back doing what they love and to be able to do it with medal success is just the icing on the cake.”