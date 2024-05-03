Paull McBain: Aberdeen MMA fighter dedicates comeback Cage Warriors win to dad after death from cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paull McBain: Aberdeen MMA fighter dedicates comeback Cage Warriors win to dad after death from cancer

Norman McBain passed away aged 61 following his own fight with aggressive lung cancer.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen MMA fighter Paull McBain fought and won against Alberth Dias in a Cage Warriors event at Braehead Arena in Glasgow on April 20. Image: Dolly Clew.
Aberdeen MMA fighter Paull McBain fought and won against Alberth Dias in a Cage Warriors event at Braehead Arena in Glasgow on April 20. Image: Dolly Clew.

Aberdeen MMA fighter Paull McBain dedicated his explosive return to the ring to his dad Norman, following his death from cancer.

“The Locomotive” made his comeback after two years to defeat Alberth Dias by technical knockout at a Cage Warriors event at Glasgow’s Braehead Arena – with his rival unable to come out for the third round of a bruising featherweight battle.

Having extended his professional fight record to 8-3, Paull said: “I had a bit of time out because my dad, Norman, passed away aged 61 from lung cancer.

“It was in his bones and that – it was quite sudden. It was an aggressive cancer which came on quick.

“It was the first time I’d fought without my dad being there, so it was a big one for me.”

‘I dropped him three times with head shots’

Paull knocked opponent Dias down several times in an action-packed contest, adding: “He was an experienced Thai boxer from Brazil, from a really good gym.

“It was a striking battle, back and forth. I hurt him with shots and he hurt me with shots.

Paull McBain fighting Alberth Dias. Image: Dolly Clew.

“I think I dropped him about three times with head shots. Then at the end of the second round, I started dropping down and ripping into his body against the fence.

“And he wasn’t able to come out for the third round.”

Extended fight absence ends with show in front of 5,000 people

Europe’s heaviest-hitting MMA promotion, Cage Warriors is a feeder to the UFC.

Earlier in his career, Paull fought at a Cage Warriors show at Liverpool’s Echo Arena – on a card also featuring now-UFC superstar Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, with 10,000 people in attendance.

There were 5,000 people at the recent Glasgow event.

Having lost his last bout back in April 2022, Paull revealed, as well as his dad’s passing, his extended absence from the ring was also rooted in attempts to improve the fighters around him at Berryden’s Aberdeen Combat Centre – the gym he now runs alongside a business partner.

Paull said: “It was the full situation of it. As much as I’m a fighter, I was also the head coach for MMA team as well.

“After losing my previous fight (against Federico Pasquali in April 2022), I thought I’d take some time out and get the guys better, because the more I invest my time into the guys, the guys will be there to get me better – because there was no-one as good as me in the gym or the north-east.

“I had time for that, time for my dad, and a couple of injuries as well, including a broken cheekbone from sparring, which was about three months out.”

Aberdeen MMA fighter Paull McBain after winning his comeback fight against Alberth Dias at Braehead Arena in Glasgow. Image: Dolly Clew.

How many fights does McBain have left?

Aged 35, and back to winning ways, Portlethen-based Paull does not know how many more professional MMA fights he has left.

He says he still feels like the fittest and best fighter in the gym, but is balancing this confidence in his enduring abilities with his commitments as a dad – to Paull-J, 14, Parker, nine, and Pace, five – and the athletes he coaches.

One of Paull’s proteges, Damon Donald, has now also signed to Cage Warriors – with the 28-year-old denied a debut on the Braehead card because his opponent pulled out.

Paull says Donald, like him, is an “exciting, kill-or-be-killed striker”.

“I don’t know how many fights I’ve got left in me,” Paull added. “But when I do, I’m going to start handing the reins over to the younger guys and investing the time they need.”

