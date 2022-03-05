Top seed Michael Binnie relishing return of Snowman Rally following 2020 triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Top seed Michael Binnie relishing return of Snowman Rally following 2020 triumph

By Andy Skinner
March 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Winners of the 2020 Snowman Rally, Michael Binnie with co-driver Claire Mole, celebrate.
Winners of the 2020 Snowman Rally, Michael Binnie with co-driver Claire Mole, celebrate.

Michael Binnie will be driven by fond memories when the Snowman Rally returns to the Scottish Rally Championship schedule today.

Binnie, who is from Cornhill-on-Tweed, and co-driver Claire Mole triumphed when the event was last held in 2020.

It was a maiden victory for the 29-year-old, who began competing four years previously.

The Highland rally proved to be the only SRC event which went ahead that year, with the season curtailed due to Covid-19 shortly afterwards.

That makes Binnie all the more eager to return to the scene of his triumph along with Mole, in their Mitsubishi Evo 9.

He said: “I will always hold it really fondly. It was my first overall win, which is always a special moment.

“We had been in second place all day, and in the last stage we romped it home.

“It was a massive shock when we came out of the last stage. Claire was doing the maths, and just said: ‘we could win this rally.’

Michael Binnie and Claire Mole in their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX during their 2020 Snowman Rally triumph.

“It sets the tone for the season. Last year we didn’t start until June. It just didn’t feel like a championship, as we were halfway through the season.

“The Snowman Rally is always the start of the season, and with it being cancelled last year everyone is well up for it.”

New start and finish point for 2022 event

This year’s event will start and finish at Black Isle Showground, where the first cars are due to leave at 9am.

The rally is scheduled to finish at 3.51pm this afternoon.

Despite triumphing last time out, Binnie revealed he has limited previous experience of the Highland track.

He added: “I started competing in rallying in 2016. We chose not to do the Snowman that year as it would have been our first ever rally. With the nature of the beast, we didn’t think it was sensible.

“The only year I had competed in it before I didn’t finish because our engine overheated.

“That meant I had actually only done one stage of the Snowman rally before I won it.

“It had not been the best history in the event, but when I did manage to string it together we managed to win.”

Binnie leads the seedings in a strong entry list, with former Scottish champions David Bogie and Jock Armstrong closely behind him.

Aberdeen’s Freddie Milne is seeded fourth, with John Wink (Huntly), Bruce McCombie (Banchory) and Scott Beattie (Alford) also among the top 10.

The top-seeded local drivers are 2016 winner Donnie MacDonald (Inverness), Scott Macbeth (Muir of Ord) and 11th seed Keir Beaton (Inverness).

Driver Donnie Macdonald (right) with navigator Andrew Falconer, both of Inverness.

Binnie says being first out will be a new experience for him, adding: “We are top of the seeding pile, with David Bogie and Jock Armstrong behind us.

“Between David and Jock there are eight Scottish Championships, and I don’t know how many rally wins.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be seeded number one, but I know those guys are more than likely going to be quicker.

“It’s a whole new element for me being out first as there are no lines, and I can’t see breaking points.

“I’m just hoping there’s no frost or snow, as the first out is the first one to find the problems.

“I want to enjoy that experience though, and hopefully in future it’s something we will do a lot more of.

“My target is to have as good a run as I can. If I can bring it home in a respectable place, I will be over the moon.”

 

Snowman Rally 2022 – Top-10 seeds

1 Michael Binnie (Cornhill-on-Tweed) and Claire Mole (Duns) – Mitsubishi Evo 9

2 David Bogie (Dumfries) and Kevin Rae (Hawick) – Mini JCW WRC

3 Jock Armstrong (Castle Douglas) and Cameron Fair (Tobermory) – Subaru Impreza

4 Freddie Milne (Aberdeen) and Patrick Walsh (Aberystwyth) – Ford Fiesta R5

5 John Wink (Huntly) and Neil Shanks (Elgin) – Hyundai i20 R5

6 Bruce McCombie (Banchory) and Michael Coutts (Torphins) – Ford Focus

7 Scott Beattie (Alford) and Paula Swinscoe (Withnell) – Mitsubishi Evo

8 Alan Carmichael (Ballymoney) and Ivor Lamont (Ballymena) – Hyundai R5

9 Donnie Macdonald (Inverness) and Andrew Falconer (Inverness) – Ford Fiesta Rally 2

10 Scott Macbeth (Muir of Ord) and Daniel Forsyth (Elgin) – Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 9

