Marc Davis enjoying snooker more than ever after record North of Scotland success

Aberdeen snooker star Marc Davis hasn’t given up hope of turning professional after claiming an eighth North of Scotland Championship.

The 34-year-old’s success sets a new record in the tournament, usurping Derek Hearns’ tally of seven wins.

Davis has previously come close to qualifying for the World Snooker Tour via Q School but was put off by the costs involved with playing on the global circuit.

With no guaranteed prize money – because first round tournament losers receive nothing – Davis believes he would require sponsorship to help him turn professional.

Although relaxed about his future prospects he says if the financial backing was in place he would have another go at qualifying for the tour.

Davis said: “I’m playing for enjoyment at the moment and I’m enjoying it more than I ever have because there is no pressure about getting on the tour or playing in tour events as a top up.

“Winning the first North of Scotland was probably the best feeling of them all, probably because I was new to the game and it was a big achievement.

“I would say the standard of the top players has got better in the last 10 years than it’s ever been.

“To be able to beat Derek’s record was an honour, he dominated snooker in Aberdeen in the 90s and into the 2000s.

“It’s the age old thing with backing, you can’t do all the travelling required with a normal job.

“You need to have a very well-paid job and a boss that’s willing to let you have the time off.

“If I could improve my work career that would improve my snooker career as well, I think.

“I believe I could get to Q School and qualify again, but it’s the off table stuff which is more difficult.

“If I find the backing then I would definitely go to Q School, I’ve watched people I know and have beaten doing well.

“There’s no reason why I can’t compete at that level.”

Good standard of Aberdeen players

As well as the North of Scotland Championship, Davis also won the Aberdeen Interclub Singles this year.

He was also part of the team from Aberdeen which won the Scottish Counties Championship and says the standard in the north-east is very high.

Davis added: “We won the Scottish Counties Championship which shows how many good players we have and that’s against boys from Glasgow or Edinburgh that play four or five hours a day.

“For people from Aberdeen the expenses are more than the boys from Glasgow and Edinburgh because we’ve got further to travel which is frustrating as well.

“But the standard of player in Aberdeen is really good.

“John McCann is probably my closest rival, he’s a quality player and we’ve played in many a final.

“Paul Hardy, Barry Smith and Alec Main are just some of the really good players playing in Aberdeen.

“There are really good players out there and it’s good to be competing with these guys.”

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring Davis should contact The Press and Journal and Evening Express on sport@ajl.co.uk