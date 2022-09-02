Neil Fachie hopes Tour of Britain will be inspirational

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Fachie hopes Tour of Britain will be inspirational

By Callum Law
September 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Neil Fachie, right, and wife Lora in Inverurie.
Neil Fachie, right, and wife Lora in Inverurie.

Neil Fachie hopes the Tour of Britain can have an inspirational impact in the north-east.

Last year the eight-stage race finished on Aberdeen’s Esplanade while this year’s event begins on Union Street tomorrow.

A 181km stage will also take in Inverurie, Insch, Alford and Ballater before finishing at the Glenshee Ski Centre.

Two-time Paralympic track cycling champion Fachie believes it’s great the north-east has been chosen to host Britain’s most prestigious road race.

The 38-year-old Aberdonian said: “It’s a massive event, to start in Aberdeen city centre is great and the route looks great as well.

“Finishing in Glenshee is a proper stage and way out of my league as a cyclist.

“I’m sure it’ll look great on TV and I hope the fans turn out, some of the sprints are coming through towns like Inverurie, Alford and Ballater.

Neil Fachie is pleased the north-east is hosting stage one of the Tour of Britain.

“I’m sure there will be good crowds and hopefully it encourages more people to get involved in cycling.

“We’ve had a few big events in the north-east recently but this is huge.

“There are some big names and taking part and one of the great things is that it’s free for the public.

“You can go out on the roads and be part of the carnival atmosphere and if you get to see some of the climbs and the sprints as well it’s pretty exciting.”

Good to be home

Fachie has been in the north-east with his wife Lora, also a Paralympic champion, this week.

On Thursday evening the couple took part in a Bike Blethers evening at Inverurie Town Hall. The event, delivered in partnership with the Archie Foundation, saw them share their sporting success stories.

Fachie added: “Firstly it’s nice to be able to see family, and it’s good to be up for a really big event, the Tour of Britain.

“The event in Inverurie was also for a good cause in the Archie Foundation.

“They asked us to take part so we had the event in Inverurie and we’ve also visited schools. It’s nice to be able to do that.”

Commonwealth success

Earlier this summer Fachie claimed his fifth Commonwealth Gold medal by winning the Tandem B 1KM time-trial alongside pilot Lewis Stewart.

The pair also won silver in the Tandemm B sprint.

Fachie said: “The gold medal was one of my greatest victories, it’s been a challenging year.

“There was a while I wasn’t sure who my pilot would be and there was a while I thought the games might be a write-off.

“We were favourites coming in but I wasn’t helped by picking up an illness the week before.

Scotland's Neil Fachie and pilot Lewis Stewart on their way to winning gold in the Men's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Neil Fachie, right, and Lewis Stewart from gold at the Commonwealth Games this summer.

“Fortunately it wasn’t Covid so I was allowed to race but I still felt terrible on race day.

“The good thing about the kilo is it’s one big effort so even though I knew it was going to hurt I gave it everything.

“Those wins by a small margin mean the most because they’re hard to come by.

“After that, I wasn’t able to recover for the sprint. I tried but I didn’t have the legs to win gold and Wales were better than us on the day.”

Baby and World Championship on the way

It’s also going to be a busy end to the year for Fachie.

He is set to compete at the Para-cycling Track World Championship in Paris next month with Lora also due to give birth to their first child.

Fachie said: “Lora is due to give birth to our first child about a week after the World Championship.

“So we’re praying baby stays in until then and after that, I can take a few weeks off.

“Becoming a dad will be the biggest challenge of this year, it will be a whole new experience.

“It could be a tense competition in Paris, I’ll have my phone on me all the time.

“I’ll be speaking to British Cycling about plans so that if Lora does go into labour I’m out there.”

