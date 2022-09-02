Short-term lets: Orkney Islands Council sets new licence fees amid concerns about scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Short-term lets: Orkney Islands Council sets new licence fees amid concerns about scheme

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:28 pm
Orkney Short-term lets
The consultation is focused around the Finstown area.

Orkney councillors have agreed the fees for short-term lets licences in the county.

The fees, set by the licensing committee, will come into effect from October 1, under Scottish Government Legislation.

As is the case in other areas, there is widespread concern about the scheme among accommodation providers.

What are the concerns about the licences?

There are worries that the cost of the licences, and the work needed to get them, will force some accommodation providers out of business.

Business owners in Orkney face challenges such as a shorter tourism season and additional costs, compared to those in mainland Scotland.

There are also problems finding contractors to do the mandatory checks associated with the licences.

This issue can be even worse on the islands away from the Orkney mainland, such as the north isles.

The council’s public consultation on its proposed fees attracted 60 responses – a high number for the local authority.

Orkney Islands Council has set the new fees.

Questions were asked about the level of the fees and the complexity of the system.

The fact the three-year licence will have to be paid upfront also did not sit well with respondees.

In addition, it is felt the scheme couldn’t come at a worse time, in the wake of Covid-19 impacts.

What did councillors agree?

  • Fees ranging from £310 to £510, or from £232.50 and £382.50 for the county’s ferry-linked isles
  • Do away with the previously proposed higher level fees and merge the two lowest bands
  • A 20% reduction in fees across the board
  • A further 25% reduction for Orkney’s ferry-linked isles
  • Fees will be reviewed annually from March 2023 onwards

The Scottish Government has said the legislation is needed to ensure short-term lets are safe and meet the needs of their local communities, for example for housing.

The tone from Orkney Islands Council is that this legislation is something it has to implement and it’s not enthusiastic about it.

Councillor Leslie Manson said the authority had to act as “agents of central government” for the licensing scheme.

Council officers had “made the best of a bad job” in setting the fees, he said.

Councillor Leslie Manson

Mr Manson recognised that the licensing scheme has been developed to deal with problems affecting city areas, such as anti-social behaviour.

This reflects responses received by the Highland Council from operators who said the scheme is “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut”.

The officers said the council wouldn’t be able to accept payments in instalments.

Also, the fees have had to be set at a level that will cover the cost of implementing the scheme.

An amendment from Green councillor Kristopher Leask, to do away with the 20% reduction across the board and keep the fees in line with those paid by long-term let landlords, was not seconded.

 

