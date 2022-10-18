American Football: Aberdeen Roughnecks begin search for new head coach after Chris Breen resigns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

American football team Aberdeen Roughnecks have begun their search for a new head coach after Chris Breen resigned after one season in charge.

Breen, a former Roughnecks quarterback, has had to step down from his role at the club as he relocates to Houston, Texas, for his career.

Over the past year, he coached the Aberdeen side in their first full football season since 2019, guiding the team to five wins and three losses over the 2022 campaign.

As a player, Breen won the Division 2 North in 2018, as the Roughnecks beat the Chester Romans 13-6 in the final to be crowned Division 2 Britball Champions.

Breen said: “I came back to coach the Aberdeen Roughnecks knowing that they were in an incredibly difficult place. We had only a few registered so much so I didn’t know if the season would go ahead.

“We couldn’t sit by and simply watch it go under, so we all worked incredibly hard and made this entire year a success. I’m incredibly grateful and proud of everyone involved with the team.

“I’d like to thank the committee for allowing me to coach the team which has been an extraordinary privilege. I am saddened that I can’t help build the team into next year but I have been given an opportunity I couldn’t say no to.

“Whilst I am stepping away I will always keep a keen eye on how the team continues to develop and wish everyone all the best in the future.”

Aaron Michie, Aberdeen Roughnecks’ general manager, added: “We are sad that coach Breen has resigned after leading the club to a successful year and that his time with the club as a coach has been short.

“However, we understand the career opportunity he has received. Chris leaves behind a lasting legacy as a Roughnecks player and coach and I am positive it is not the last we will hear from him.

“On behalf of the players and club I would like to thank Chris for leading the team and we wish him all the best for the future and his move across the pond.

“We now turn our attention to finding a new head coach prior to starting training and promoting upcoming rookie sessions.”

The club are now on the hunt for a new head coach with the search beginning immediately. Anyone wishing to come forward for consideration or for more information are urged to contact Aaron Michie at aberdeenroughnecks@outlook.com