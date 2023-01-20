Aberdeen Muay Thai coach reflects on success after young athletes impress with title wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Muay Thai coach reflects on success after young athletes impress with title wins

By Sophie Goodwin
January 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
Granite Fight Factory Muay Thai boxers - from L-R: Sam Duncan, Zac Sim, Jack Robertson and Rudy Da Silva.
Granite Fight Factory Muay Thai boxers - from L-R: Sam Duncan, Zac Sim, Jack Robertson and Rudy Da Silva.

Aberdeen Muay Thai boxing coach Andy Rose has reflected on a successful 2022 after four of his athletes lit up the fighting circuit.

Rudy Da Silva (15), Jack Robertson (15), Zac Sim (14) and Sam Duncan (11), who train with Rose at the Granite Fight Factory in Aberdeen all won titles, which are recognised by official boxing federations, last year.

Da Silva won the WBC Scottish, British and European title – becoming the first Thai boxer at under-16 level to ever hold all three belts at the same time.

Robertson and Sim won the Scottish and British titles in their respective weight divisions, while the latter also captured the IMTF world title, and Duncan was named British champion after securing the ISKA title.

It’s no easy task to win any of those titles and coach Rose believes their achievements are a just reward for the sheer amount of effort all of his athletes – and coaches – have put in.

Rose, second from right, with some of his coaches and athletes.

He said: “The gyms we’re competing against at the highest level are well established in England and across Europe and have been operating for around 40 years  – we’ve only been training here since 2018.

“For us to be up there, not only competing and holding our own but we’re now beating them on their own patch and winning titles – it means a lot to us all.

“We go about our business quietly and just work hard. The boys are training after school every day, and some even come in before school.

“They’re all so dedicated and put in so much work, so to see the boys being rewarded with these titles, it just makes you feel really proud.

“I’ve got very dedicated coaches, too, and none of them take a penny from the gym – they do all of it in their spare time, almost every night of the week. It takes a lot of dedication from everyone.”

2023 can be another successful year

Rose hopes 2023 will be another successful year for his athletes, with Da Silva and Sim’s first fights of the year already confirmed for February and March, respectively.

The Granite Fight Factory coach said: “We just want to kick on. Rudy’s fight is confirmed for February and Zac’s first fight is in March, so we just want to pick up from where we left off.

“We want to keep developing all of them as people, not just athletes.

“Hopefully we can have a busy year on the fight circuit and get to a couple more World Championships – last year was still hampered a bit due to Covid.

“Thai boxing is still a bit of a niche sport, so hopefully with the boys’ achievements we can get some more local recognition and get more kids coming along to the gym to try their hand at the sport.”

