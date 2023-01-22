Inverurie’s Jason Banks edged out in thrilling World Indoor Bowls final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jason Banks fell just short of glory at the World Indoor Bowls Championship after he was beaten 8-7, 7-7 by England’s Jamie Walker.

The Inverurie bowler, ranked 37th in the world, beat two-time champion Mark Dawes in the semi-final.

But a strong start in both sets by Walker proved the difference as 31-year-old Walker from Torquay secured victory at Hopton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth.

Walker was 5-0 up after two ends of the opening set but Banks fought back to level the match at 7-7 only for Walker to edge the final end to win the first set 8-7.

Another quick start from the Englishman put him 3-0 up after two ends in the second set but Banks dug deep to fight back again and take a 6-3 lead by the sixth end.

However, with Banks leading 7-6 in the final end Walker managed to pick up a point for a 7-7 draw and with it the title.

Banks, the 26-year-old qualifier who was beaten in the first round in his last appearance in 2021, was disappointed not to force a tie-break.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted to have lost out there but huge congratulations to Jamie.

“He played so well during the whole match and thoroughly deserves it.

“It was amazing and I really enjoyed the experience of it.”

Champion relieved to secure victory

New champion Walker, who also qualified for the tournament, believes fortune was on his side in key moments in an entertaining final.

He said: “I was pretty nervous all morning but as soon as we got into the game I was fine.

“I knew had to start well against Jason and I was hanging on at a few moments but the bowls rolled kindly for me at key points and that is the difference in games like this. I’m delighted.

“The crowd has been great all week. It makes it a lot easier when you see a few familiar faces and have supporters on your side.

“Jason’s family have been here all week too. They are great players and great supporters in their own right.”