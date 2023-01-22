Inverurie’s Jason Banks edged out in thrilling World Indoor Bowls final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Inverurie’s Jason Banks edged out in thrilling World Indoor Bowls final

By Paul Third
January 22, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 5:23 pm
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final

Jason Banks fell just short of glory at the World Indoor Bowls Championship after he was beaten 8-7, 7-7 by England’s Jamie Walker.

The Inverurie bowler, ranked 37th in the world, beat two-time champion Mark Dawes in the semi-final.

But a strong start in both sets by Walker proved the difference as 31-year-old Walker from Torquay secured victory at Hopton-on-Sea near Great Yarmouth.

Walker was 5-0 up after two ends of the opening set but Banks fought back to level the match at 7-7 only for Walker to edge the final end to win the first set 8-7.

Another quick start from the Englishman put him 3-0 up after two ends in the second set but Banks dug deep to fight back again and take a 6-3 lead by the sixth end.

However, with Banks leading 7-6 in the final end Walker managed to pick up a point for a 7-7 draw and with it the title.

Banks, the 26-year-old qualifier who was beaten in the first round in his last appearance in 2021, was disappointed not to force a tie-break.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted to have lost out there but huge congratulations to Jamie.

“He played so well during the whole match and thoroughly deserves it.

“It was amazing and I really enjoyed the experience of it.”

Champion relieved to secure victory

New champion Walker, who also qualified for the tournament, believes fortune was on his side in key moments in an entertaining final.

He said: “I was pretty nervous all morning but as soon as we got into the game I was fine.

“I knew had to start well against Jason and I was hanging on at a few moments but the bowls rolled kindly for me at key points and that is the difference in games like this. I’m delighted.

“The crowd has been great all week. It makes it a lot easier when you see a few familiar faces and have supporters on your side.

“Jason’s family have been here all week too. They are great players and great supporters in their own right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Aberdeen Muay Thai coach reflects on success after young athletes impress with title wins
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Jason Banks big win as Inverurie bowler sends holder spinning out of World Championship
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Elgin bowler Mike Stepney beaten in World Championship by quality shot-maker Mark Dawes
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Singles upset is target of Elgin bowler Mike Stepney after defeat in world indoor…
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Aberdeen teenager selected to represent Team GB at 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Elgin bowls star Michael Stepney gets set for world pairs final on Monday
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County

Most Read

1
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Jason Banks was beaten by England's Jamie Walker in the world indoor bowls final
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented