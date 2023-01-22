Andy Kirk pleased after fast start helps Brechin to win at Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Kirk pleased after fast start helps Brechin to win at Lossiemouth

By Callum Law
January 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
Marc Scott, left, celebrates scoring his and Brechin City's second goal against Lossiemouth
Marc Scott, left, celebrates scoring his and Brechin City's second goal against Lossiemouth

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk was thrilled with their blistering start which set them on the way to victory against Lossiemouth.

The Hedgemen prevailed 3-0 at Grant Park to maintain their unbeaten record in the Breedon Highland League and remain two points behind Buckie Thistle at the top of the table.

Kirk’s side made the perfect start with Marc Scott’s opener clocked at eight seconds after video footage had been consulted.

He said: “You take it if it comes. We spoke about starting the game well and we’d literally reached the technical area and turned round and saw the long ball going down and Marc did well to pick up the second ball.

“After that he was really positive and it’s a great finish, sometimes it happens and I’m delighted.

“I’m delighted with the outcome, we would have liked some more goals, but I have to give the Lossiemouth goalkeeper a special mention.

“He was outstanding and made four or five top saves so credit to him for keeping them in the game.”

Early opener

City kicked off and sent the ball towards the Lossie box with Michael Weir’s poor touch falling for Scott who curled a left-footed shot into the left corner from 20 yards.

Scott wasted another chance after good set-up play from Fraser MacLeod before Coasters goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar made a great save to keep out Grady McGrath’s header from Scott’s right-wing cross.

Botti Biabi and Kevin McHattie both went close with long range efforts and shortly after the half hour mark MacLeod side-footed another Scott cross wide from close range.

Lossiemouth goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar, in green, makes a save against Brechin

Five minutes before half-time Brechin doubled their lead with Scott heading home Kieran Inglis’ corner from the left at the back post.

On the stroke of half-time Lossiemouth’s chances were dealt a further blow as they were reduced to 10 men.

Brechin captain Jamie Bain wrestled Coasters defender Lewis McAndrew to the ground at a free-kick, after falling McAndrew raised his feet and appeared to catch Bain.

Referee Gordon Seago and his assistant didn’t seem to see the incident and blew for half-time, but following complaints from the visitors Seago then sent McAndrew off.

Differing views

Views on the incident in both camps differed.

Lossie interim manager Ian Campbell said: “We’ll see with the cameras what happened with the sending off. For me the referee didn’t see it, the linesman definitely didn’t see it.

“He only saw it after their management team went up and told him what had happened.

“I’m raging about that to be honest, it seems to be the bigger teams get to pressure the officials and we always come off on the wrong side of it.

“It might have been a sending off but nobody saw it and they’ve pressured them into doing it.

Lossiemouth players and coaching staff remonstrate with referee Gordon Seago after Lewis McAndrew was sent off against Brechin

“Lewis will claim he’s innocent whatever, but it’s not so much about that.

“The fact is the referee didn’t see it, the linesman didn’t flag, the whistle was blown for half-time, their coaches went up to the linesman and suddenly it had all been seen.”

Kirk added: “I didn’t see it but some on the bench saw it, I think there was a kick afterwards, so I’m led to believe.

“That’s what the linesman’s there for, he saw it and they have to make the decision, but I never saw the kick itself.”

Visitors add late third

Lossie had seldom been seen as attacking force in the first half, but with a man less they had even more defending to do in the second period.

Their work-rate and commitment couldn’t be faulted and goalkeeper Farquhar helped keep the scoreline at 2-0.

He made two flying stops to deny Scott his hat-trick as well as parrying away Fraser MacLeod’s 18-yard drive.

But the most impressive save was in the 56th minute when Farquhar tipped Biabi’s netbound header onto the crossbar.

As time ticked down Lossie had a decent penalty claim for handball against Nathan Cooney turned before Dominik Naglik netted Brechin’s third in stoppage time with a header from Inglis’ corner.

Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell

Campbell added: “To lose the goal after eight seconds isn’t the start you want against Brechin, you want to keep it tight for the first 20 and try to frustrate them.

“We lost a really sloppy second goal, but in the second half the boys gave us everything, I can’t fault any of them.

“Cammy in goal was superb with four or five great saves to keep it at 2-0.

“I think we should have had a penalty at the end for handball, the only people that didn’t see it were the linesman and referee.”

