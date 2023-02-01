Springfield Scottish Squash Open to return to Inverness in September

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Springfield Scottish Squash Open will return to Inverness later this year.

After being staged at Inverness Tennis and Squash Club for the first time in 2021, the PSA Challenger Tour event will return to the Highlands in September.

It proved to be a successful event last time around, hosting 46 players from 13 different countries and attracting hundreds of spectators.

The five-day tournament will be held between September 20-24.

The prize fund, of around £16,000, will be split equally between male and female players.

Inverness’ Alasdair Prott, who competes on the PSA senior tour, is relishing the chance to compete on home territory.

Prott said: “The Springfield Scottish Squash Open is a special tournament as its one of the few chances to play PSA level squash in Scotland.

“It’s extra special for me as the tournament heads back to my hometown for the second time.

“The atmosphere will be electric and I’m looking forward to having the support of friends and family behind me.

“The tournament in 2021 was a big success, and a great opportunity for youngsters to watch professional squash in their back yard.

“It’s a great spectacle for the younger generation to witness and no doubt inspires many to take up the game. We’re all looking forward to putting on a show in September.”

Inverness a ‘terrific home’ for event

Tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Springfield Properties, will go on sale later this year.

Maggie Still, chief executive of Scottish Squash, said: “The Inverness Tennis & Squash Club is a fantastic venue for a PSA Challenger Tour event, situated in a lovely part of Scotland.

“It has been a terrific home for the 2021 Springfield Scottish Squash Open. We have been impressed by the commitment of the staff team and volunteers at the venue, in providing a first-class experience for some of the world’s upcoming squash players, from the moment they arrive on site.

“We are therefore delighted to be returning to Inverness in September 2023 with this event and continue to be grateful to our headline partner, Springfield Properties, for underpinning this event.

“We have no doubt that Inverness Tennis & Squash Club will again provide the perfect stage and look forward to welcoming athletes and spectators across the week.”