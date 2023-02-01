Springfield Scottish Squash Open to return to Inverness in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Springfield Scottish Squash Open to return to Inverness in September

By Andy Skinner
February 1, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 3:17 pm
Alasdair Prott.
Alasdair Prott.

The Springfield Scottish Squash Open will return to Inverness later this year.

After being staged at Inverness Tennis and Squash Club for the first time in 2021, the PSA Challenger Tour event will return to the Highlands in September.

It proved to be a successful event last time around, hosting 46 players from 13 different countries and attracting hundreds of spectators.

The five-day tournament will be held between September 20-24.

The prize fund, of around £16,000, will be split equally between male and female players.

Inverness’ Alasdair Prott, who competes on the PSA senior tour, is relishing the chance to compete on home territory.

Alasdair Prott.

Prott said: “The Springfield Scottish Squash Open is a special tournament as its one of the few chances to play PSA level squash in Scotland.

“It’s extra special for me as the tournament heads back to my hometown for the second time.

“The atmosphere will be electric and I’m looking forward to having the support of friends and family behind me.

“The tournament in 2021 was a big success, and a great opportunity for youngsters to watch professional squash in their back yard.

“It’s a great spectacle for the younger generation to witness and no doubt inspires many to take up the game. We’re all looking forward to putting on a show in September.”

Inverness a ‘terrific home’ for event

Tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Springfield Properties, will go on sale later this year.

Maggie Still, chief executive of Scottish Squash, said: “The Inverness Tennis & Squash Club is a fantastic venue for a PSA Challenger Tour event, situated in a lovely part of Scotland.

Inverness Tennis and Squash Club.

“It has been a terrific home for the 2021 Springfield Scottish Squash Open. We have been impressed by the commitment of the staff team and volunteers at the venue, in providing a first-class experience for some of the world’s upcoming squash players, from the moment they arrive on site.

“We are therefore delighted to be returning to Inverness in September 2023 with this event and continue to be grateful to our headline partner, Springfield Properties, for underpinning this event.

“We have no doubt that Inverness Tennis & Squash Club will again provide the perfect stage and look forward to welcoming athletes and spectators across the week.”

