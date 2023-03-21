Commonwealth Games silver medallist Louise Christie eager for Scottish Gymnastics to thrive at all levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Louise Christie eager for Scottish Gymnastics to thrive at all levels

By Andy Skinner
March 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Louise Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Louise Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Louise Christie insists a Commonwealth Games silver medal is only a fraction of the fulfilment she has taken from her gymnastics career.

Aberdeen’s Christie enjoyed her medal success at Birmingham last year, becoming the first Scottish rhythmic gymnast to claim silver at the Games.

Having taken up the sport at a young age, it was the culmination of nearly two decades of dedication from the 22-year-old.

At the launch of Scottish Gymnastics’ new ‘Leap Without Limits’ vision, which will aim to provide an uplifting gymnastics experience for participants at all levels, Christie spent time with members of Inverness Gymnastic Club at the city’s leisure centre.

Members of Inverness Gymnastics Club. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Based on her own enjoyment of gymnastics, Christie is thrilled by the governing body’s focus on inclusion at the heart of its fresh strategy – which has been backed by an increase in funding of nearly 30% over the next four years from sportscotland.

Christie said: “Off the back of last year, after such a successful Commonwealth Games, I think it’s great for the sport.

“This vision isn’t just for performance sport – it’s for all levels. It’s about starting at grassroots, getting everyone involved and breaking down the barriers to getting into gymnastics.

“I think sometimes we get very caught up in the performance end of the sport, and we can forget the impact this can have on young children.

“Especially having so long in lockdown with Covid, getting everyone back socialising with each other and really enjoying sport is so important.

“I was just like one of the kids here, enjoying themselves. I had so much energy as a child, and just wanted to be active.

“Through my love for the sport, it has got me to this level. But that is not for everyone.

“Some people want to come into the sport just to enjoy it, and some will move on to a different sport.

“Gymnastics has brought me so much more than just the outcomes and the medals.

“It would be great for more people to get involved in the sport.”

Christie keen to share in medal success

Following her historic achievement last year, Christie is eager to play her part in giving something back to the sport by sharing in her success with the next generation of gymnasts.

Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

She added: “The Commonwealth medal really was a life changing moment. I feel so lucky to have had the opportunities I have had since the games.

“It’s really special to come to a place like this and shine a positive light on the sport.

“Whether it be at grassroots level, or performance level, the main thing is inclusion.

“It’s about getting everyone involved in sport and creating a positive environment where people can have these amazing experiences.

“Hopefully we can look forward to a really exciting future, where more people are involved in such an amazing sport, and having these incredible memories from it.”

European spot up for grabs

Next up on Christie’s radar is a potential spot in the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, which take place in Azerbaijan in May.

Louise Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Christie added: “I’m working really hard just now. I have a European selection event coming up, which is the main aim right now.

“I’m just focusing on that, putting in the work, and hopefully it will all pay off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must 'come out firing' on Tuesday to kickstart World…
Commonwealth Games silver-medalist Louise Christie. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
Scottish Gymnastics sets out new vision - backed by increased support from sportscotland
Team Whyte won the Aberdeen International title at Curl Aberdeen. Image supplied by British Curling.
Curling: Team Whyte emerge victorious in 'intense battle' at Aberdeen International
Aberdeen Lynx celebrate becoming Scottish champions. Supplied by Aberdeen Lynx.
Aberdeen Lynx create history by winning Scottish National League for the first time
Team Morrison are competing at the World Curling Championship in Sweden.
Curling: Rebecca Morrison aiming to grasp chance at World Curling Championship in Sweden
Beauly's Oliver Stewart with his trophy after winning at the F4 British Championship event at Thruxton in 2022.
Beauly teenager Oliver Stewart to make step up to GB3 Championship
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison targets play-offs as she prepares to lead Scotland rink at World…
Alan Masson from Aberdeen playing short mat bowls for Scotland.
'This is our chance to showcase the sport': Short Mat Bowls World Championships head…
Undefeated boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall.
Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims for Scottish title shot this year

Most Read

1
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
2
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Calls for clarity over what went ‘so terribly wrong’ with dualling of A9
3
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
6
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
8
Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers’ letters: The state of Aberdeen City Centre, alcohol advertising ban and dualling the…
9
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
10
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…

More from Press and Journal

Large floor to ceiling windows offer guests stunning views of Scapa Flow. Image: Scapa Distillery.
New whisky tasting room offering views of historic Scapa Flow opens at Scapa Distillery
A96 near Inverness Airport. Image: Google Maps.
A96 reopen following two-car crash near Inverness Airport
The UK will soon test its own country-wide emergency text message system, like the USA version pictured here (Image: Simone Hogan/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Dialling in to a four-minute warning for the digital age
Scott Milne and his friend Steve Beedie want to help their fellow veterans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Emotional 217-mile cross country walk for two north-east military veterans
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Garry McClory appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser jailed after threatening to burn down house with girlfriend inside
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning w/c March 20, 2023 Picture shows; Barn Church in Inverness. Culloden, Inverness. Supplied by Google/DC Thomson Date; 20/03/2023
Woodland Trust issues warning over Highland house plan, changes on the way for trio…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis 'Duk' Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson will surely at least be interviewed for permanent Aberdeen manager's…
Kinlochshiel's John MacRae in front of Daniel Grieve (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Injury blow for Kinlochshiel as John MacRae ruled out for three months
Sweet peas benefit from nicking for germination.
Scott Smith: Seed sowing and sympathising with the great Socrates at the Beechgrove Garden
Women can experience certain health concerns and issues throughout different stages of life (Image: adriaticfoto/Shutterstock)
Mohamed Abdel-Fattah: Celebrating five years of vital women’s health research in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented