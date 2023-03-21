Commonwealth Games silver medallist Louise Christie eager for Scottish Gymnastics to thrive at all levels

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louise Christie insists a Commonwealth Games silver medal is only a fraction of the fulfilment she has taken from her gymnastics career.

Aberdeen’s Christie enjoyed her medal success at Birmingham last year, becoming the first Scottish rhythmic gymnast to claim silver at the Games.

Having taken up the sport at a young age, it was the culmination of nearly two decades of dedication from the 22-year-old.

At the launch of Scottish Gymnastics’ new ‘Leap Without Limits’ vision, which will aim to provide an uplifting gymnastics experience for participants at all levels, Christie spent time with members of Inverness Gymnastic Club at the city’s leisure centre.

Based on her own enjoyment of gymnastics, Christie is thrilled by the governing body’s focus on inclusion at the heart of its fresh strategy – which has been backed by an increase in funding of nearly 30% over the next four years from sportscotland.

Christie said: “Off the back of last year, after such a successful Commonwealth Games, I think it’s great for the sport.

“This vision isn’t just for performance sport – it’s for all levels. It’s about starting at grassroots, getting everyone involved and breaking down the barriers to getting into gymnastics.

“I think sometimes we get very caught up in the performance end of the sport, and we can forget the impact this can have on young children.

“Especially having so long in lockdown with Covid, getting everyone back socialising with each other and really enjoying sport is so important.

“I was just like one of the kids here, enjoying themselves. I had so much energy as a child, and just wanted to be active.

“Through my love for the sport, it has got me to this level. But that is not for everyone.

“Some people want to come into the sport just to enjoy it, and some will move on to a different sport.

“Gymnastics has brought me so much more than just the outcomes and the medals.

“It would be great for more people to get involved in the sport.”

Christie keen to share in medal success

Following her historic achievement last year, Christie is eager to play her part in giving something back to the sport by sharing in her success with the next generation of gymnasts.

She added: “The Commonwealth medal really was a life changing moment. I feel so lucky to have had the opportunities I have had since the games.

“It’s really special to come to a place like this and shine a positive light on the sport.

“Whether it be at grassroots level, or performance level, the main thing is inclusion.

“It’s about getting everyone involved in sport and creating a positive environment where people can have these amazing experiences.

“Hopefully we can look forward to a really exciting future, where more people are involved in such an amazing sport, and having these incredible memories from it.”

European spot up for grabs

Next up on Christie’s radar is a potential spot in the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, which take place in Azerbaijan in May.

Christie added: “I’m working really hard just now. I have a European selection event coming up, which is the main aim right now.

“I’m just focusing on that, putting in the work, and hopefully it will all pay off.”