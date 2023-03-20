Scottish Gymnastics sets out new vision – backed by increased support from sportscotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Gymnastics has launched a new vision in Inverness as part of a UK-wide strategy.

Along with British Gymnastics, English Gymnastics, Gymnastics Northern Ireland and Welsh Gymnastics, Scottish Gymnastics will aim to develop the ‘Leap Without Limits’ vision.

The new strategy will task those involved in the sport to play their part in putting positive experiences at the heart of gymnastics.

📢 | Our New Vision This is a key moment for our sport – and today, we're joining forces as we launch an exciting new vision for gymnastics across the UK 👏🏻 It's time to leap without limits, to provide an uplifting gymnastics experience for all. ➡ https://t.co/LyQ4kijyMW — Scottish Gymnastics (@ScotGymnastics) March 20, 2023

The governing bodies are united in committing to a single clear goal – to deliver an uplifting gymnastics experience for all – with a purpose of ensuring that gymnastics is enjoyable, safe and open to everyone.

The shared values for gymnastics of inclusive, supportive and aspirational shape everything to unite everyone across the sport.

Scottish Gymnastics has identified priority areas and strategic aims for Scotland beyond the vision, focusing on people, experience, wellbeing, pathway and leadership.

As a result the governing body has been backed by sportscotland, which has awarded them an increase in lottery grant funding of almost 30% over the next four years to deliver agreed outcomes.

Making sport part of daily life a key aim

Maree Todd MSP, the minister for public health, women’s health and sport, joined Scottish Gymnastics members at Inverness Gymnastics Club to launch the new vision and strategy.

She said: “I am pleased to help launch the new vision and strategy which will ensure Scottish Gymnastics remains an inclusive, enjoyable and safe experience for everyone.

“We are committed in supporting Scotland to become a more active nation and encourage people to make sport and physical activity a part of their daily life. It is important that the first experience of physical activity is a positive one, as it is more likely that people will stay active and stay healthy.

“The significant increase in investment from sportscotland will help Scottish Gymnastics create more opportunities for people all over Scotland to experience the many physical, social and mental benefits of staying active.”

Scottish Gymnastics CEO Doc McKelvey said: “This is the first time that gymnastics’ national governing bodies from all four nations have come together to create a collective vision.

“We will lead the change and be relentless in our pursuit of inclusivity and accessibility for all. We can’t do it alone and need the whole community to work together to ensure gymnastics is enjoyable, safe and open to everyone.

“I’m delighted that sportscotland has recognised what we are aiming to achieve through the joint vision and our focus areas for Scotland.

“Their significant increase in funding will help us deliver what our members need and what we need to do to widen our sport to more people of all ages and abilities.”