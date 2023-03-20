Scottish Gymnastics sets out new vision – backed by increased support from sportscotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Gymnastics sets out new vision – backed by increased support from sportscotland

By Andy Skinner
March 20, 2023, 12:25 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 1:54 pm
Commonwealth Games silver-medalist Louise Christie. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
Commonwealth Games silver-medalist Louise Christie. Image: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Scottish Gymnastics has launched a new vision in Inverness as part of a UK-wide strategy.

Along with British Gymnastics, English Gymnastics, Gymnastics Northern Ireland and Welsh Gymnastics, Scottish Gymnastics will aim to develop the ‘Leap Without Limits’ vision.

The new strategy will task those involved in the sport to play their part in putting positive experiences at the heart of gymnastics.

The governing bodies are united in committing to a single clear goal – to deliver an uplifting gymnastics experience for all – with a purpose of ensuring that gymnastics is enjoyable, safe and open to everyone.

The shared values for gymnastics of inclusive, supportive and aspirational shape everything to unite everyone across the sport.

Scottish Gymnastics has identified priority areas and strategic aims for Scotland beyond the vision, focusing on people, experience, wellbeing, pathway and leadership.

As a result the governing body has been backed by sportscotland, which has awarded them an increase in lottery grant funding of almost 30% over the next four years to deliver agreed outcomes.

Making sport part of daily life a key aim

Maree Todd MSP, the minister for public health, women’s health and sport, joined Scottish Gymnastics members at Inverness Gymnastics Club to launch the new vision and strategy.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.

She said: “I am pleased to help launch the new vision and strategy which will ensure Scottish Gymnastics remains an inclusive, enjoyable and safe experience for everyone.

“We are committed in supporting Scotland to become a more active nation and encourage people to make sport and physical activity a part of their daily life. It is important that the first experience of physical activity is a positive one, as it is more likely that people will stay active and stay healthy.

“The significant increase in investment from sportscotland will help Scottish Gymnastics create more opportunities for people all over Scotland to experience the many physical, social and mental benefits of staying active.”

Scottish Gymnastics CEO Doc McKelvey said: “This is the first time that gymnastics’ national governing bodies from all four nations have come together to create a collective vision.

“We will lead the change and be relentless in our pursuit of inclusivity and accessibility for all. We can’t do it alone and need the whole community to work together to ensure gymnastics is enjoyable, safe and open to everyone.

“I’m delighted that sportscotland has recognised what we are aiming to achieve through the joint vision and our focus areas for Scotland.

“Their significant increase in funding will help us deliver what our members need and what we need to do to widen our sport to more people of all ages and abilities.”

