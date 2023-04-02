Paul Third: Ken Buchanan was one of the best to ever do it in the ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Ken Buchanan was one of the best to ever do it in the ring

Scotland's first undisputed world champion was an all-time great.

Former undisputed world lightweight champion Ken Buchanan MBE during Hibernian's Scottish Cup tie against Hearts . Image: SNS
Former undisputed world lightweight champion Ken Buchanan MBE during Hibernian's Scottish Cup tie against Hearts . Image: SNS
By Paul Third

The phrase ‘world-class’ is one used all-too-often in sport.

But when it comes to Ken Buchanan it doesn’t do the great man justice.

He was far too modest to say so himself but given the American Boxing Writers’ Association picked him as the fighter of the year in 1970 ahead of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier then clearly he was a special talent.

Buchanan was one of the best boxers to come from Britain – but for Scottish boxing he was a trailblazer.

He was the first undisputed world champion from Scotland and the fact it took 50 years for another Scot – Josh Taylor – to match his feat should tell you all you need to know.

Buchanan was an in-demand fighter in New York

Ken Buchan dodges a left hook from Mexican boxer Ruben Navarro  during their championship fight at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. Image: Shutterstock

For many boxers, especially in the United States, fighting at Madison Square Garden in New York is on their bucket list as much as winning any world title.

For the man known as the fighting carpenter he not only fought there but topped the bill no fewer than six times.

There’s a reason why Buchanan was in high demand. He won his first 33 professional fights and retired in 1982 with a 61-8 record, with 27 of his wins coming by knockout.

It is easy to forget boxing in the 1960s and 1970s was not how it is today. A good amateur career can be enough to draw attention when a pugilist turns professional.

Back in Buchanan’s era turning pro meant he had to start all over again. An impressive amateur, turning professional in 1965 meant Buchanan had to fight has way into contention.

It took 23 bouts in just three years before he earned a shot at the British lightweight title in London. His opponent Maurice Cullen was no match for him as Buchanan secured his first major title with an 11th round knockout.

World championship glory

Boxer Ken Buchanan in 1965. Image: SNS

It would take another two years, and a loss to Miguel Velasquez for the European title, before Buchanan eventually landed a world title shot.

Puerto Rico was the venue, Ismael Laguna of Panama was the champion, and it was believed the conditions suited the champion.

Buchanan had other ideas and in what was a familiar trait of his career, upsetting the odds was something he revelled in doing as he claimed a 15-round decision to become world lightweight champion.

For Buchanan, the wait to defend his title in Britain was a long one. Boxing politics ensured the WBA champion could not defend his title in his homeland.

The feud between the British Boxing Board of Control and the WBA served to fire up Buchanan even more and he added the vacant WBC championship to his WBA title by beating Ruben Navarro in Los Angeles in February 1971.

That win made him undisputed world lightweight champion – and suddenly everyone wanted his services.

The infamous night against Roberto Duran

Roberto Duran, left, pounds Davey Moore during their World Boxing Association junior middleweight title bout in New York’s Madison Square Garden. Image: Shutterstock

But being a champion of two associations has its issues and Buchanan was stripped of the WBC title for failing to defend it in June 1971.

New York had become a regular destination for Buchanan by this point and it was in the Garden where the most infamous night of his career took place.

June 26 in 1972 was the date where Buchanan faced Robert Duran. It was an ill-tempered affair with both fighters exchanging blows after the bell at the end of the 13th round.

Buchanan went down, writhing from what he claimed was a knee to the groin. The referee disputed the blow was any lower than the abdomen and awarded the fight to Duran.

A rematch was due to take place but twice Duran broke it. Two years passed but the two men would never meet in the ring again.

Eventually, a chance at the WBC title held by Guts Ishimatsu came Buchanan’s way in Japan but the champion retained by decision following 15 rounds.

Perhaps Buchanan should have called time on his career then. He did for a while between 1976 and 1978 but the decision to come out of retirement blotted a stellar career.

He fought 10 fights after his loss to Ishimatsu, losing five of them.

Four of those defeats were his final bouts in the ring and Buchanan, seeing Father Time waits for no-one, retired once and for all in 1982.

Those losses in the twilight of his career should not detract from Buchanan’s accomplishments, however.

He was not the first to fight on a little longer than he should have and he certainly was not the last.

But he was undoubtedly one of the best. A travelling champion who fought without fear. That is why Buchanan remains revered as one of the boxing greats.

