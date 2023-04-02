Inverurie beaten by Brora; Banks o’ Dee thrash Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers remain in the hunt to finish third in the Breedon Highland League after a 4-2 win over Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

For the Railwaymen, this was a setback going into the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final against Banks o’ Dee at Bellslea on Saturday.

The Cattachs were always in control of the game thanks to an early goal and it was to be a performance to make recently appointed player-manager Ally MacDonald proud.

He said: “It was a good start and we displayed good quality on the pitch which was difficult on the day.

“The timings of the goals were good, especially Tony Dingwall’s, just after Locos scored.

“That killed the game a bit and then we added a fourth. Their second gave them a lift, but we dealt with it well.

“We work on our passing all the time and it’s good when you get the rewards for it.

“The focus is on that third place and it’s important we get it. Everybody is fighting for that goal.”

Brora make early breakthrough

After only seven minutes the visitors grabbed the lead, with Tom Kelly squaring into the box for an alert Jordan MacRae to angle his effort away from Andy Reid from close range.

It was amazing there were no more goals in the first half, outstanding saves from Reid prevented Tony Dingwall adding a second and Mark Nicholson tapped the ball on to the crossbar.

At the other end Logan Ross denied Greg Mitchell and a drive from Robert Ward.

The goals rained in after half time. In 58 minutes a perfect cross from the right by Ali Sutherland was met by Andrew Macrae who forced the ball over the line past a grounded Reid.

Locos were back in it in 69 minutes as persistent running by substitute Sam Robertson was the prelude to him sneaking the ball past Ross.

Two goals in four minutes won the game for the visitors. Firstly Dingwall let a throw in bounce then curled the ball high past Reid, then Andy Macrae grabbed his second by firing under the body of Reid after possession was surrendered.

Ward grabbed a second consolation goal for Locos but there was to be no way back.

Locos boss Andy Low said: “I thought the scoreline was a fair reflection of the game, it was quite competitive at times.

“The park was difficult to play on and when quality was needed, Brora showed it more than we did.

“It was one of these games when we felt we were getting into the game, Brora would pick us off.

“There were positives, the main one being the contribution of Sam Robertson when he came on.”

Banks o’ Dee 7-0 Lossiemouth

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton felt their 7-0 win over Lossiemouth was the perfect preparation for the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

The Aberdeen side were in clinical form against the Coasters at Spain Park and after the game signed defender Jevan Anderson on a three-year contract from Elgin City.

Dee will face Inverurie Locos in Saturday’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

Joint-boss Winton said: “I would say it was ideal preparation ahead of the final. We didn’t pick up any knocks which was positive, we kept a clean sheet which was another positive and now we’ll get ourselves ready for the final.

“We’re delighted to be able to attract a player of Jevan’s calibre to the club and believe he can make an immediate impact to the team.”

Lachie MacLeod fired Dee into an early lead and Jack Henderson doubled the advantage just after the quarter hour mark turning home Chris Antoniazzi’s cross from the left.

Ryan Stuart hit the post when clean through as Lossie looked to rally, but two minutes shy of half-time the home side made it 3-0.

Mark Gilmour crossed from the right and Michael Philipson applied the finishing touch.

Shortly after the interval Gilmour got on the scoresheet and then MacLeod raced through to bag his second and Dee’s fifth.

Antoniazzi got the sixth on 65 minutes before Neil Gauld had a penalty saved by Cameron Farquhar after Scott Thomson was penalised for handball.

But Gauld did get his goal in the dying embers when he latched on to a short back pass.

Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell said: “We got what we deserved. At half-time we didn’t want to lose any more goals and we had a go at them but it maybe back-fired because it got worse.

“Banks o’ Dee played good football and moved the ball about, but we train on an artificial surface every week so there’s no excuse on that front.”