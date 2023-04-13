North-east owned racehorse Ahoy Senor primed for Aintree

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire-owned Ahoy Senor returns to action at Aintree today in the Grade One Alder Hey Bowl Chase.

The gelding, who is owned Ellon couple Bruce and Carron Wymer, was bowling along in front in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup before falling six fences from the finish.

Ahoy Senor, who is trained in Perthshire by Lucinda Russell, will hope to make a winning return at 2.55 this afternoon at a track where he excels.

In 2021, he claimed the Grade One Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree at odds of 66/1, and last year he won the Grade One Mildmay Novices’ Chase.

Ahoy Senor will, however, be without his regular jockey Derek Fox, who is trying to recover from a shoulder injury in time to ride Russell’s Grand National favourite Corach Rambler on Saturday.

Champion jockey Brian Hughes takes over and will be hoping to see off the 2022 Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard, Conflated and Shishkin – who have both previously won Grade Ones – and outsider Ga Law.

The other Scottish runner on the first day of the Grand National Festival is in the Red Rum Handicap Chase at 4.40 and is also saddled by Russell.

The horse is Douglas Talking, who has won on his last two starts at Sandown and Ayr.