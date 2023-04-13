North-east owned racehorse Ahoy Senor primed for Aintree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

North-east owned racehorse Ahoy Senor primed for Aintree

The horse owned by Ellon's Bruce and Carron Wymer makes his return after falling in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month.

By Callum Law
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.

Aberdeenshire-owned Ahoy Senor returns to action at Aintree today in the Grade One Alder Hey Bowl Chase.

The gelding, who is owned Ellon couple Bruce and Carron Wymer, was bowling along in front in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup before falling six fences from the finish.

Ahoy Senor, who is trained in Perthshire by Lucinda Russell, will hope to make a winning return at 2.55 this afternoon at a track where he excels.

In 2021, he claimed the Grade One Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree at odds of 66/1, and last year he won the Grade One Mildmay Novices’ Chase.

Ahoy Senor will, however, be without his regular jockey Derek Fox, who is trying to recover from a shoulder injury in time to ride Russell’s Grand National favourite Corach Rambler on Saturday.

Champion jockey Brian Hughes takes over and will be hoping to see off the 2022 Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard, Conflated and Shishkin – who have both previously won Grade Ones – and outsider Ga Law.

The other Scottish runner on the first day of the Grand National Festival is in the Red Rum Handicap Chase at 4.40 and is also saddled by Russell.

The horse is Douglas Talking, who has won on his last two starts at Sandown and Ayr.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Kara Hanlon at a Scottish Swimming training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village. Photo by Kath Flannery
Stornoway's Kara Hanlon to swim for Great Britain at World Aquatics Championships in Japan
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Aberdeen over-50s basketball team win Strathclyde Masters Tournament
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch on his GT Cup ambitions after debut to remember
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Motorsport: Beauly's Oliver Stewart targeting further glory in step up to GB3 Championship
Jodie Sloss standing with her arms crossed in front of the McLaren 570FGT4.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Neil Drysdale: Snapshots from a life in the spotlight as Scotland pays homage to…
surfing thurso
Scottish Surfing Championships return to Thurso this weekend
Freuchie's David and Goliath 1985 Lord's triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Paul Third: Ken Buchanan was one of the best to ever do it in…
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Neil Drysdale: Cricketer Kyle Coetzer set an example which too few other Scots of…

Most Read

1
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Aberdeen nursery to close in June due to reaching ‘crisis point’ over attracting and…
3
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Mum’s drug-driving cocaine reading was so high it couldn’t be measured on machine
4
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
5
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £5.25 million deal
6
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
7
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Scout leader hits out at brazen thieves who stole branded trailer loaded with camp…
8
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
9
Fraserburgh coastguard
Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger
10
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…

More from Press and Journal

weather highlands moray
Taps aff! Highlands and Moray to be warmer than Barcelona and Paris next week…
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Fraserburgh highlights and reaction
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Serica Energy hails 'outstanding progress' as profits up 361% year-on-year
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Would you eat an bug burger? Brewdog considers adding them to menu
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Celtic rockers Skipinnish release teaser for protest song against 'clearances' in lead up to…
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Wilful fire raising in Moray caused 'significant risk' to members of public
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
'Journey into the Cosmos': Isle of Coll to host disco for 250 ravers with…
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Royal Dornoch scores world first with life-saving kit on golf buggies
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Euan Graham: The internet can be a difficult place for children to navigate
Ahoy Senor is set to run at Aintree on the first day of the Grand National festival.
Stephen Gallacher: Masters champion Jon Rahm showed he is an unbeatable force when he…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]