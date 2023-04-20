Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

The Dundee runner is considering running the 5k, 10k and 15-mile races at Balmoral this weekend.

By Danny Law
Jamie Crowe.
Jamie Crowe.

Great Britain cross country international Jamie Crowe is one of the top names heading for Deeside to compete in this weekend’s Run Balmoral meeting – but the 27-year-old Dundonian has still to decide whether to focus on the 5k, 10k or the 15 mile trail race.

He might even tackle all three.

The event, now in its 24th year has attracted more than 4,000 entrants of all ages who will tackle a programme of eight races.

It gets under way on Saturday with the MPH 1.5k (separate races for boys and girls), the NFU Mutual secondary schools 2.5k, the Harbour Energy 5k and the Stena Drilling 10k.

Sunday features the Apollo duathlon and the Bristow 15-mile and 3-mile trail races.

There’s also the epic AberNecessities Devil of Deeside Challenge for those doing all four adult races.

Crowe has been keen to compete in the popular north-east event for a number of years, but a combination of other commitments and injuries have prevented him from realising that objective.

He said: “It’s an event I’ve always wanted to do. Quite a few of my Central AC clubmates have run here in the past, including Butchy (Olympic Games 5000m runner Andy Butchart, who won the 5k at Balmoral in 2013) and they’ve all spoken very highly of it.

“I’ll definitely do the 5k on Saturday then I’ll decide whether to do the 10k afterwards.

“I’m coming up for the weekend so I’ll probably run in the 15 mile trail race on the Sunday anyway.”

Crowe, a two-time Scottish cross country champion who represented Great Britain at the 2021 European championships, is competing at Balmoral as part of his build-up towards challenging for further international honours.

He said: “I hope to make the Great Britain team for the world mountain running championships in June. The trials are at Sedbergh in May.”

In-form Ferguson one to watch

Crowe’s opponents in Saturday’s 5k include Aberdeen AAC’s former Scottish 1500m track champion Michael Ferguson who has been in fine form lately.

Both men look capable of challenging the course record of 14min 24sec set 12 months ago by Sean Chalmers (Inverness Harriers), who is an absentee because of injury.

Other contenders include Elgin-based Scotland international Lachlan Oates (Shettleston Harriers) who was runner-up last year, Finlay Murray (East Sutherland), who was fourth in 2022, and junior international Lucas Cairns (Inverness Harriers).

Michael Ferguson. Image: Bobby Gavin

Scotland international Constance Nankivell (East Sutherland), who finished third at Balmoral as a 15-year-old in 2015, celebrates her 23rd birthday on race day and will be among the top contenders for the women’s 5k title.

Her opponents include Jenny Bannerman (Inverness Harriers) who has a fine record at Balmoral, having won the 5k in 2016 and 2018 as well as placing second in 2017 and 2019. She has made a successful return to competition following the birth of her first child last summer.

Others to look out for include Zoe Bates (Aberdeen AAC), Kayleigh Oates (Moray Road Runners), Hannah Mutch (Aberdeen AAC) and Hannah Morrison (Edinburgh University).

Douglas hoping to build on magnificent seven

Great Britain mountain running international Andy Douglas competes in the 10k hoping to maintain his impressive Balmoral record which has yielded seven victories stretching back to 2010.

The Edinburgh-based Caithness athlete has won the 10k in 2010,2012,2018 and 2019, and the 15 mile trail race in 2015,2018 and 2022.

Andy Douglas.

His opposition features another former Scottish 1500m track champion, Myles Edwards (Aberdeen AAC), who is competing at Balmoral for the first time since 2011.

Edwards is stepping up from previous appearances in the 5k in which he has a fine record, winning in 2007 and 2010 as well as finishing second in 2009 and 2011. His clubmate Aaron Odentz should also feature strongly although he has also signed up for the following day’s 15 mile race.

Yet another Scotland international, Banchory’s Ginie Barrand, is strongly tipped to test the women’s 10k course record of 36:07 which she set last year. The Metro Aberdeen club member has been in outstanding form over the winter, setting excellent personal best performances in the Valencia marathon, the Inverness half marathon and the Tom Scott 10 mile road race.

Ginie Barrand tasted success at Run Balmoral 12 months ago. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson. 

Her clubmates Nicola MacDonald and Chloe Gray (Metro Aberdeen), second and third respectively last year, will be looking for another Metro clean sweep. Moira Davie (Forres Harriers), who won 15 mile race in 2015 and 2016, is also likely to challenge.

Sam Milton (Moray Road Runners) who won the duathlon 12 months ago, en-route to lifting the prestigious Devil of Deeside title for the best aggregate time for the 5k, 10k, duathlon and 15 mile trail race over the weekend, is back to defend his crown. The 2016 duathlon champion, Ballater’s Dan Whitehead, who is always competitive, is also among the starters as is 2015 winner Ian Russell.

Lumphanan’s Laura Murray defends the women’s title against the 2022 runner-up Jenny Stanning.

Meryl Cooper (Deeside Runners) will celebrate her selection to represent Great Britain in this summer’s world trail running championships by competing in the 15 mile trail race.

Meryl Cooper. Image: Jim Irvin/DC Thomson.

The Banchory athlete may fancy her chances of eclipsing the course record of 1:37:31 set by Carnethy’s former world mountain trophy winner Angela Mudge ten years ago.

Veronique Oldham (Cosmic Hillbashers) who won in 2011, 2013, 2014 and finished second in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022, returns for another bid for a podium position. The 2019 champion Marie Baxter is also listed along with the 2022 bronze medallist Rachel Little (Insch).

Jamie Crowe will be a strong contender for the top men’s prize, depending on what he does on the Saturday. Great Britain 100k international Jason Kelly (Metro Aberdeen) should look to at least match the third place he has filled in the most recent two editions of the race. Aaron Odentz (Aberdeen AAC) and veteran Brian Bonnyman (Westerlands) are others likely to feature.

