Fraserburgh’s James Davidson almost MISSED Mastermind final as storms caused flights chaos

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Davidson’s upcoming appearance on the BBC Mastermind final has never been far from his mind over the past few weeks…

For one thing, his colleagues have strung up bright gold helium balloons spelling out the word “Mastermind” behind his desk.

On the evening of Monday, April 24, the nation will find out if James managed to take his place among the UK’s top quizzers.

And maybe the workplace decorations will soon include the famous Caithness Glass trophy awarded to winners since the 1970s.

Wind almost blew big Mastermind final appearance off course

But ahead of the screening, James told us how fierce storms last year almost prevented him from even taking his place in the famous leather armchair.

With heavy rain and strong winds blasting the north-east across three days in mid-November, the council called off its Christmas lights event and ferries were cancelled as various weather warnings were issued.

It was with some trepidation that James arrived at Aberdeen International Airport on Friday, November 18.

During an agonising wait, he grew more and more doubtful.

The DC Thomson advertising worker admitted: “I didn’t know if I was going to get there.”

James explained that Mastermind always has “reserve” contestants – knocked out in previous rounds – ready to step up if a finalist can’t take part.

It seemed all his preparations could be for naught as he waited six hours for the flight from Aberdeen to the Belfast studios to gain clearance.

So it was with a sigh of relief that he finally boarded the plane.

What is local trivia fan’s BBC Mastermind specialist subject now?

In the first round, aired in January, James impressed with his knowledge of Nicole Kidman films before a barnstorming performance in the deciding general knowledge round.

The next time, Queen Anne was his semi-final specialist subject.

Now, he’s venturing further back in history… All the way to 63BC, actually.

That’s the year his subject, Emperor Augustus, was born.

How did James Davidson prepare for Mastermind final?

James explains that he finds reading about the dramatic lives of such figures “more exciting than any fiction”.

And he binged history podcasts whenever possible as the final neared.

The Roman ruler is known as one of the greatest leaders in human history, but will he lead James to success?

You can watch the Mastermind final on BBC Two on Monday, April 24, at 8pm.

James’s first appearance can be seen here, and the semi-final here.