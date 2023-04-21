Boxer Lee McAllister confirms Scotland v India international for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen is set to host a Scotland v India international boxing tournament next month, with organiser Lee McAllister hoping it is the first of many.

The event is scheduled for Assassin Health and Fitness Village in the city on Saturday May 27.

Multi-weight and multi-title champion McAllister believes the event will highlight the boxing talent within the Granite City.

McAllister, aka ‘The Aberdeen Assassin’, said: “With the Scotland against India international the idea is to try something different.

“I talk with lot of trainers and managers in India and we have had a couple of boxers from the nation on shows before.

“It is exciting to highlight the Assassin boxing stable internationally and will show that boxing in Aberdeen is as good as anywhere in the world.

“Hopefully this event will also get interest from the Indian community in Scotland.

“These fights should all be 50-50 contests. There are no journeymen involved and each boxer is fighting for their county.

“There will be fireworks on the night.”

‘Hopefully the first of many’

Aberdeen heavyweight Liam Allan will top the bill in a title showdown against Lee Kellett.

Also confirmed is super-lightweight Nathan Beattie who will face Sagar Chand over six rounds.

Paul Peers will go against Gurjant Sign whilst Samer Carol will box Abhishek Bawa.

Christiane Fahey has also been confirmed for the international.

McAllister said: “Setting up an international tournament like this is a massive opportunity to raise the bar.

“It will hopefully be the first of many.

“The tournament will be great for people in Aberdeen and will also bring interest to the city, attracting tourists to the shows.”

Homecoming return for Beattie

McAllister, 40, is no stranger to international bouts having won the WBO Inter-Continental title in Ghana last May.

He stopped Nigerian Olaide Fijabi in two minutes 49 seconds of round two at the Boxom Boxing Arena, Accra.

McAllister also won the Ghanaian national title in March 2021, also with victory in Accra.

The upcoming Scotland v India event marks the first fight in the Granite City in almost two years for Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie.

A points victory over Vladislavs Davidaitis in September 2021 was Beattie’s previous home city fight.

Beattie previously won the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International and World Boxing Union (WBU) International titles at lightweight.

He secured those belts with a third round stoppage defeat of Ghanaian Tackie Annan in Aberdeen in October 2019.

McAllister said: “Nathan has been back training hard and is coming off a good win.

“He is hungry for titles and to put his name on the map.

“And to ultimately fulfil his dream of becoming a world champion.”