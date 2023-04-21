Boxer Lee McAllister confirms Scotland v India international for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxer Lee McAllister confirms Scotland v India international for Aberdeen

Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie will fight for the first time in his home city in almost two years when competing for Scotland against India

By Sean Wallace
Multiple title champion Lee McAllister. Photo by Scott Baxter
Multiple title champion Lee McAllister. Photo by Scott Baxter

Aberdeen is set to host a Scotland v India international boxing tournament next month, with organiser Lee McAllister hoping it is the first of many.

The event is scheduled for Assassin Health and Fitness Village in the city on Saturday May 27.

Multi-weight and multi-title champion McAllister believes the event will highlight the boxing talent within the Granite City.

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister has organised a Scotland v India boxing match. Photo by Kenny Elrick.

McAllister, aka ‘The Aberdeen Assassin’, said: “With the Scotland against India international the idea is to try something different.

“I talk with lot of trainers and managers in India and we have had a couple of boxers from the nation on shows before.

“It is exciting to highlight the Assassin boxing stable internationally and will show that boxing in Aberdeen is as good as anywhere in the world.

“Hopefully this event will also get interest from the Indian community in Scotland.

“These fights should all be 50-50 contests. There are no journeymen involved and each boxer is fighting for their county.

“There will be fireworks on the night.”

Lee McAllister in action. Photo by Darrell Benns.

‘Hopefully the first of many’

Aberdeen heavyweight Liam Allan will top the bill in a title showdown against Lee Kellett.

Also confirmed is super-lightweight Nathan Beattie who will face Sagar Chand over six rounds.

Paul Peers will go against Gurjant Sign whilst Samer Carol will box Abhishek Bawa.

Christiane Fahey has also been confirmed for the international.

Lee McAllister after winning the WBF Welterweight title at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen. Photo by Darrell Benns.

McAllister said: “Setting up an international tournament like this is a massive opportunity to raise the bar.

“It will hopefully be the first of many.

“The tournament will be great for people in Aberdeen and will also bring interest to the city, attracting tourists to the shows.”

Lee McAllister (left) and Nathan Beattie. Picture by Darrell Benns.

Homecoming return for Beattie

McAllister, 40, is no stranger to international bouts having won the WBO Inter-Continental title in Ghana last May.

He stopped Nigerian Olaide Fijabi in two minutes 49 seconds of round two at the Boxom Boxing Arena, Accra.

McAllister also won the Ghanaian national title in March 2021, also with victory in Accra.

The upcoming Scotland v India event marks the first fight in the Granite City in almost two years for Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie.

A points victory over Vladislavs Davidaitis in September 2021 was Beattie’s previous home city fight.

Beattie previously won the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International and World Boxing Union (WBU) International titles at lightweight.

He secured those belts with  a third round stoppage defeat of Ghanaian Tackie Annan in Aberdeen in October 2019.

Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie. Photo by Darrell Benns.

McAllister said: “Nathan has been back training hard and is coming off a good win.

“He is hungry for titles and to put his name on the map.

“And to ultimately fulfil his dream of becoming a world champion.”

