Aberdeen teen boxer Leo Jamieson follows in footsteps of ring legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather

The 16-year-old was also named best boxer of the tournament at the Pirkka competition in Finland.

By Sean Wallace
Cain Boxing club star Leo Jamieson with his gold medal. Photo DCTT Media
CAIN Boxing Club teenage star Leo Jamieson has followed in the footsteps of ring giants by winning gold at the prestigious Pirkka tournament in Finland.

The 16-year-old not only won the 54kg title he was also named boxer of the tournament, beating 140 fighters to the honour.

Founded 35 years ago the Pirkka tournament in Tampere, Finland attracts the best boxing talent from the world.

Cain Boxing Club fighter Leo Jamieson lands in Finland with coaches James Paterson (left) and Kieran Cain (right) before bidding for gold medal glory. Photo by Cain Boxing Club.

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather both won gold at the Pirkka tournament.

Now CAIN Boxing Club star Jamieson has joined the honoured ranks of Pirkka champions.

Jamieson defeated highly rated Swedish champion Joshua Muyinda by unanimous decision in the final to claim gold medal glory.

Leo Jamieson (centre) with his gold medal with the silver medallist (left) and bronze winner (right). Photo by Cain Boxing Club..

Jamieson said: “Winning the title means the world to me.

“It is the best feeling in the world, to get my hand raised as a champion.

“I won the semi-final comfortably but the final was against a really tough opponent.

“However I was really on it in the final.

“A lot of top boxers have won this tournament so to follow in their footsteps by winning it is brilliant.”

‘This title is only the start for me’

Jamieson was the only Scottish boxer in the tournament which hosted seven nations at the Hervanta Leisure Centre.

The teen defeated another highly rated Swedish champion Muhammad Mirjalolov by unanimous decision in the semi-final.

CAIN Boxing club star Leo Jamieson with Pirkka semi-final opponent. Photo by CAIN Boxing Club.

To complete a phenomenal weekend Jamieson was also named Boxer of the Tournament.

He said: “When I received that award it was a brilliant feeling.

CAIN Boxing Club’s Leo Jamieson with the flags of Sweden and Finland.

“This is only the start for me and I am 100 per cent going to go out there and start winning many more titles.

“Winning at the Pirkka is the big break and I am going to do the take out soon.”

Commonwealth Games target

Hazlehead Academy pupil Jamieson is currently going through his school exams.

A multiple title winner he secured the William Wallace Box Cup recently.

CAIN Boxing Club teenager Leo Jamieson at a training session.

His ambition is to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games and he believes the Pirkka gold medal win will make a statement to push for Scotland selection.

He said: “I want to fight for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games but that is not for a couple of years.

“To win gold made a statement that I am here to take that 54kg spot.

“Last year I boxed in a few tournaments and won them all apart from the British.

“I was gutted not to win the British title because I boxed in the semi-final against a top boy who had 52 fights.

Rising teenage boxing star Leo Jamieson at CAIN Boxing Club.

“He had way more experience than me as I only had 16 fights at the time.

“I got the win then fought England’s number one in the final only to lose on a split decision.”

The importance of CAIN boxing club

Formed in 2018 and initially known as Sheddocksley ABC, CAIN Boxing Club underwent a name change in 2021.

CAIN Boxing Club is thriving with exciting young boxing talent.

Jamieson said: “I don’t know where I would be without boxing and Cain Boxing.

Leo Jamieson with his club mates at CAIN Boxing. Image: DCT Media.

“It has made me so disciplined.

“I have travelled to a lot of different places and won titles.

“My first fight was in 2019 when I stopped my opponent.”

‘Leo lives and breathes boxing’

Jamieson was accompanied in Finland by coaches Kieran Cain and James Paterson.

Coach Cain paid tribute to the dedicated teen who “lives and breathes” boxing.

He said: “Leo is pure class.

“To go into a tournament Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson have fought at – and not only win it but be named boxer of the tournament is some achievement.

“Leo has shown the level he is at and I believe he should be in the Scotland team.

“He lives and breathes boxing.

CAIN Boxing Club’s Leo Jamieson has previously won the Scottish intermediate title.

“Leo helps out with the club. He is the first one into the gym and is getting the rewards he deserves.

“We were watching videos of the boxer Leo fought in the final because he is very highly ranked and we thought it would be a hard fight.

“However Leo did an absolute number on him.”

