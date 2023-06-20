Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen diver Noah Penman plans on soaking up the experience as he makes his senior international debut at the European Games this week.

The 16-year-old is among the 25 athletes selected to represent Team GB at the games in Rzeszow, Poland.

Penman earned his place in the team after finishing fifth for Britain (and seventh overall) in the men’s 1m final of the British Diving Championships last month.

Selection has come as a surprise for the teenager, but he is determined to make his trip as beneficial as possible.

Penman, who will compete in the mixed synchronised platform on Saturday, said: “It was a bit of a shock to get the call-up, but it’s very exciting. I wasn’t expecting to be selected at all.

“I didn’t go into the lead-up thinking: ‘I’ve really got a good chance of making the team’, so when I got the call-up it was a shock – but a good one.”

Penman in good form ahead of Poland

Penman’s form has been strong at junior level, and he took gold in the 1m and 3m springboard events at the CAMO Invitational in Canada in December.

His success in Montreal came after he was crowned National and Open champion in his age group at the Scottish Diving Championships in Edinburgh.

The Aberdeen Diving Club athlete said: “I had the Scottish nationals at the end of last year and have taken part in a few British events this year.

“There have been two British senior nationals and two junior nationals leading up to this.

“I was in Montreal for the CAMO Invitational in December, where I won.

“I’ve also been out to Dresden last month for the Dresden Youth International, which was good. I didn’t have the best performance, but – again – the experience was good.

“Everything has been leading up to the selection, but I think my performance at the British Nationals a few weeks ago was the main factor in getting a call-up.”

Busy summer ahead for Aberdonian

Penman will be in the company of elite athletes Grace Reid and James Heatly this week, and he is relishing the chance to learn from the best in Scotland.

Penman, who spent the weekend training with European junior diving champion Maisie Bond in Sheffield, said: “It’s quite daunting when you think about who will be there, but I will try to take it in my stride and do the best I can.

“There are some great Scottish divers with me and I’m sure it will be a great team experience with everyone supporting each other.

“I won’t be going out with much expectations – I’m going to have fun and gain some experience.”

Following his trip to Poland, Penman will be in international action again in August when he competes in the European Junior Championships in Croatia.

He said: “The official team will be announced in a few weeks, so I don’t know what events I’ll be competing in, but I’m excited to be part of it.”