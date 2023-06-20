Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition

Gaining experience is the goal for the Scottish junior champion at the European Games.

By Paul Third
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen diver Noah Penman plans on soaking up the experience as he makes his senior international debut at the European Games this week.

The 16-year-old is among the 25 athletes selected to represent Team GB at the games in Rzeszow, Poland.

Penman earned his place in the team after finishing fifth for Britain (and seventh overall) in the men’s 1m final of the British Diving Championships last month.

Selection has come as a surprise for the teenager, but he is determined to make his trip as beneficial as possible.

Penman, who will compete in the mixed synchronised platform on Saturday, said: “It was a bit of a shock to get the call-up, but it’s very exciting. I wasn’t expecting to be selected at all.

“I didn’t go into the lead-up thinking: ‘I’ve really got a good chance of making the team’, so when I got the call-up it was a shock – but a good one.”

Penman in good form ahead of Poland

Penman’s form has been strong at junior level, and he took gold in the 1m and 3m springboard events at the CAMO Invitational in Canada in December.

His success in Montreal came after he was crowned National and Open champion in his age group at the Scottish Diving Championships in Edinburgh.

The Aberdeen Diving Club athlete said:  “I had the Scottish nationals at the end of last year and have taken part in a few British events this year.

Noah Penman dives at ASV as part of Aberdeen Diving Club.

“There have been two British senior nationals and two junior nationals leading up to this.

“I was in Montreal for the CAMO Invitational in December, where I won.

“I’ve also been out to Dresden last month for the Dresden Youth International, which was good. I didn’t have the best performance, but – again – the experience was good.

“Everything has been leading up to the selection, but I think my performance at the British Nationals a few weeks ago was the main factor in getting a call-up.”

Busy summer ahead for Aberdonian

Penman will be in the company of elite athletes Grace Reid and James Heatly this week, and he is relishing the chance to learn from the best in Scotland.

Penman, who spent the weekend training with European junior diving champion Maisie Bond in Sheffield,  said: “It’s quite daunting when you think about who will be there, but I will try to take it in my stride and do the best I can.

“There are some great Scottish divers with me and I’m sure it will be a great team experience with everyone supporting each other.

“I won’t be going out with much expectations – I’m going to have fun and gain some experience.”

Following his trip to Poland, Penman will be in international action again in August when he competes in the European Junior Championships in Croatia.

He said: “The official team will be announced in a few weeks, so I don’t know what events I’ll be competing in, but I’m excited to be part of it.”

