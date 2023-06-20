Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city’s fresh start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city’s fresh start

The Green was once at the heart of the Granite City and deserves to be put back in that special place.

Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)

By Scott Begbie

When it comes down to it, breathing new life into the heart of Aberdeen isn’t really rocket science – putting things in the city centre that people want to visit should do the trick.

The million-dollar question, though, is what? The answer can be found in the bold plans for the new Aberdeen Market. If you’re not excited at what’s on the table now, then you’ve not looked at them properly.

First, though, a wee history lesson. Aberdeen Market has been at the heart of the city for generations, in one way or another. First as the splendid Victorian edifice built by Archibald Simpson that burnt down and, latterly, as the rather unfortunate concrete carbuncle bolted on to British Home Stores.

Few lamented when the wrecking ball levelled the place – although it was shame to lose that iconic Nuart mural. But there’s no question that Aberdeen needs and deserves its market.

So, we should all be singing the praises of what’s intended to fill the gap that’s been left while creating a new and vibrant space.

The artist’s impressions released last week are – well – impressive. A sensitive new structure that will create a sensible and attractive connection between Union Street and the Green – and about time too.

Another wee history lesson pause. The Green is possibly the oldest part of Aberdeen, the nucleus of a community from prehistoric times that grew into the Granite City. It was at the heart of the town and deserves to be put back in that special place.

This development does that, creating an open space where people can gather, busy street markets can be held, and the surrounding area brought back to bustling life with special events.

You can just visualise crowds of folk flocking there for set-piece occasions, with the Green being the centre of the city’s many festivals, or where folk go to watch big sporting events. Every major city has somewhere like that. Now Aberdeen has the chance to have its very own.

An opportunity to kickstart the renaissance

The new market will also create a natural flow between the bus and rail stations – and, yes, Union Square, too. That will go a long way to boosting footfall onto Union Street itself.

Never mind the architecture and all the benefits it will bring. What about plans for creating an international food and drink market? What better way to showcase the fantastic produce we have here in the north-east – not to mention our massively talented creative community?

The former BHS and demolished indoor market site in Aberdeen (Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson)

It is proven beyond doubt that markets like these not only improve city centres for locals, but turn them into magnets for visitors. And, with all those cruise ships lining up to berth here, let’s give them something to tell their mates back home about.

The new Aberdeen Market isn’t just another shopping centre, or another new building. It’s an opportunity to kickstart the much-needed renaissance of our city centre.

Let’s get behind it, get it built, and create something truly special in the heart of Aberdeen.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

