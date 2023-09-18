Athletics: Aberdeen is home from home for Lucas Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Athletics: Aberdeen is home from home for Lucas Davidson

Inverness sprinter has enjoyed his recent trips to the Granite City.

By Daniel Rees
Lucas Davidson on the track
Inverness sprinter Lucas Davidson Image supplied by Scottish Athletics.

Youngster Lucas Davidson may be an Invernesian born and bred, but when it comes to competition venues, his favourite track lies quite some distance from his hometown.

Both the 2021 and 2023 editions of the Scottish Age-Group Championships have been held in Aberdeen, and on both occasions, Davidson has picked up two national titles – quite some record given the standard of competition offered at national level.

In 2021, when Davidson was competing in the under-13 category, he took gold in the 100m and 200m, edging out Giffnock North’s Zander Summerhill over both distances.

Last month, with the Scottish Age-Group Championships returning to the north-east of Scotland, Davidson managed to repeat the feat with remarkable consistency: same events, same result. The runner-up was even from the same club as the second-placed finisher two years prior.

Lucas Davidson has had a successful season

Davidson now ends another successful season top of the Scottish rankings in three sprint events: the 60m, 100m, and 200m.

Oddly enough, Inverness’s club records over the sprint distances remain intact. The club’s under-13 100m and 200m records are still held by Iain Wallace, who set the times in the late 1980s.

The under-15 records are similarly difficult to surpass: Colin Allan’s 11.2sec has stood since 1988, and Peter Durham’s 23.13sec, set in 1980 for the 200m, remains unbroken with a legal windspeed.

Given the Culloden Academy pupil’s recent successes, one senses he may not be too fussed.

Guided by his grandad

Davidson has been guided throughout the early stages of his career by his grandad, Chris Bryden, who himself was a cross-country runner with East Kilbride in his heyday.

Being coached by an old-hand has its advantages. When Davidson prepared for the age-group championships as an under-13 in 2021, his grandad knew he stood a chance, but it was an inkling he kept well hidden, as Davidson explained.

Lucas Davidson and three other sprinters, Davidson in the lead
Lucas Davidson winning the 100m at the Forres Highland Games in July.

He said: “I didn’t know I was any good at running. My coach did, but he kept it a secret from me. He didn’t tell me I had a chance of getting in the medal positions (before the age-group championships in 2021). I wasn’t the top-ranked athlete but I went down to Aberdeen and I won.”

Although Bryden has only taken a more hands-on approach coaching Davidson in recent years – he is now a qualified coach and part of the Inverness Harriers set-up – he has always been involved in Davidson’s career in one sense or another.

Emma Davidson, Lucas’s mum, said: “His grandpa has been with him since the beginning to give Lucas advice, because that’s what he needed when he was a bit younger.”

“Having my grandad as my coach has its perks,” Lucas added. “I can always speak to him. He’s a family member and I get to see him a lot because he lives just round the corner from us. I have another level of understanding which I might not get from a normal coach.”

Learning to cope with pressure, as well as not winning, is another important lesson which Davidson has been learning as a young athlete. Going into last month’s championships, there was no hiding the fact he was the pre-competition favourite this time around.

“There was certainly a lot of pressure,” Davidson said. “The guy who came second has been my main competitor all year.

“We’ve been neck and neck – one race I’ll win and then the other race he’ll win. It was definitely a way bigger championship going into it, knowing it was going to be a proper fight for first place.”

Benefits of Birmingham experience

One week after Davidson’s double gold in Aberdeen, the teenager headed with his mum to the Midlands to contest the England National Championships at Birmingham’s Commonwealth Stadium.

The experience for both of them was something of an eye-opener. Davidson had seen the stadium full to capacity one year earlier at the 2022 Commonwealth Games – preparation of a sort, one might think – but being there as the competitor as opposed to the spectator is a different kind of pressure.

“It was a little bit overwhelming at first,” he said. “It is a huge step up from Inverness competitions, and there are a lot more officials than we’re used to. You come here (in Inverness) and the competitions are very well organised, but you go down there and you’ve got to wear special lanyards, there’s a private warm-up track – it’s a huge, huge stadium surrounding you, like, crazily huge.

“After your first couple of rounds you settle in a little bit, and realise that you are meant to be there. The Irish, Welsh, English, champions all run ridiculously quick times. I go down there as the Scottish champion, and I know that I should be there, but at the same time they are such a league up from you – it’s mental.”

‘I was a little bit overwhelmed’

Bryden, however, remained the calming influence over the weekend for both Lucas and his mum.

Mrs Davidson said: “My heart goes 100 beats per minute when Lucas is racing – I think my heart rate goes at the same rate his does.

“I was a little bit overwhelmed. It definitely helped having grandpa there, because he was a registered coach for the weekend.

“He got access with Lucas to do all the warm-ups and could go to the areas I wouldn’t get to as a spectator; that definitely helped ease the nerves for Lucas a little bit, having him by his side all the way through it.”

Whatever his grandad said to keep the nerves at bay, it seemed to work – Davidson ran his fastest legal 100m time of the season in the semi-final in Birmingham, a time of 11.50sec to put him top of the Scottish rankings by 0.29sec.

Though slightly down on his best, Davidson’s 200m times in Birmingham were still impressive – identical performances of 23.82sec in both the heat and the semi-final were strong showings for the final competition of the season.

“We just want him to come off thinking he’s done well,” Ms Davidson added. “He could come first or last and I’d be proud of him no matter what, but you just want him to come off the track feeling he’s had a good run.”

Should the national championships come back round to Aberdeen any time soon, young Lucas Davidson may well fancy his chances.

