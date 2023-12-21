Two Aberdeen youngsters – including son of Olympic and world medallist – selected for Winter Youth Olympic Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Aberdeen youngsters – including son of Olympic and world medallist – selected for Winter Youth Olympic Games

The Winter Youth Olympics will take place in Gangwon, South Korea, from mid-January, with the British Olympic Association naming a 36-member team.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Ethan Brewster of Curl Aberdeen has been selected for the Winter Youth Olympic Games. Image: Scottish Curling.
Ethan Brewster of Curl Aberdeen has been selected for the Winter Youth Olympic Games. Image: Scottish Curling.

Two Aberdeen youngsters have been selected for the Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea next month – including the son of an Olympic and world medallist.

The British Olympic Association have named the 36-member team heading to the Gangwon 2024 Games, which will take place from January 19 to February 1.

Curl Aberdeen’s Ethan Brewster, 16, has been named in the curling squad for the first-ever Winter Youth Olympics held in Asia.

He is the son of Tom Brewster – who won silver with Team GB’s men’s curlers at Sochi 2014, as well as at the 2011 and 2012 world championships.

Tom Brewster and his family after his silver-medal success at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. Image: Shutterstock.

There will be another Scottish curling legend leading the British delegation in Gangwon, with Beijing 2022 gold medal-winning skip Eve Muirhead serving as chef de mission.

Muirhead said: “I am incredibly proud to be leading this year’s delegation for Gangwon 2024, and it is a huge honour to prepare the team for what is a formative event in their careers.

“I’ve been to four Olympics with Team GB and have led a team throughout the majority of my curling career so I understand the emotions of performing on the world’s biggest stage.

“I’m thrilled I can share my knowledge and advice with these athletes dealing with the pressure at this level.”

Away from the curling rink, another young north-east athlete looking to benefit from the experience will be Huntly Nordic Ski Club cross-country skier Elspeth Cruickshank, who is also 16.

Both Aberdeen athletes going to South Korea can look to the example of Alford freestyle skier Kirsty Muir.

Muir won silver in the big air event at the Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne in 2020, which helped her make the step up for the Beijing Games two years later.

With the next Winter Olympics, in Milan Cortina, Italy, taking place in 2024, both Brewster and Cruikshank may be hoping to follow a similar pathway.

Conversation