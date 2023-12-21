Two Aberdeen youngsters – including son of Olympic and world medallist – selected for Winter Youth Olympic Games

Two Aberdeen youngsters have been selected for the Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea next month – including the son of an Olympic and world medallist.

The British Olympic Association have named the 36-member team heading to the Gangwon 2024 Games, which will take place from January 19 to February 1.

Curl Aberdeen’s Ethan Brewster, 16, has been named in the curling squad for the first-ever Winter Youth Olympics held in Asia.

He is the son of Tom Brewster – who won silver with Team GB’s men’s curlers at Sochi 2014, as well as at the 2011 and 2012 world championships.

There will be another Scottish curling legend leading the British delegation in Gangwon, with Beijing 2022 gold medal-winning skip Eve Muirhead serving as chef de mission.

Muirhead said: “I am incredibly proud to be leading this year’s delegation for Gangwon 2024, and it is a huge honour to prepare the team for what is a formative event in their careers.

“I’ve been to four Olympics with Team GB and have led a team throughout the majority of my curling career so I understand the emotions of performing on the world’s biggest stage.

“I’m thrilled I can share my knowledge and advice with these athletes dealing with the pressure at this level.”

Away from the curling rink, another young north-east athlete looking to benefit from the experience will be Huntly Nordic Ski Club cross-country skier Elspeth Cruickshank, who is also 16.

Both Aberdeen athletes going to South Korea can look to the example of Alford freestyle skier Kirsty Muir.

Muir won silver in the big air event at the Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne in 2020, which helped her make the step up for the Beijing Games two years later.

With the next Winter Olympics, in Milan Cortina, Italy, taking place in 2024, both Brewster and Cruikshank may be hoping to follow a similar pathway.