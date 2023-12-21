‘I felt on edge’: Rogue traders posing as ‘reformed prisoners’ target households in Aberdeen, Huntly and Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I felt on edge’: Rogue traders posing as ‘reformed prisoners’ target households in Aberdeen, Huntly and Stonehaven

The bogus salesmen could be visiting to scout for valuables or look for any easy access points.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Residents across the north-east are being urged to be aware of rogue doorstep callers selling various cleaning goods - including oven gloves. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Residents across the north-east are being urged to be aware of rogue doorstep callers selling various cleaning goods - including oven gloves. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen woman has spoken out after an “aggressive” bogus salesman posing as a reformed prisoner tried to pressure her into buying oven gloves.

It comes as Aberdeenshire Trading Standards has warned residents to be aware of scam callers all over the north-east.

Incidents have been reported in Portlethen, Stonehaven, Newtonhill and Huntly.

The male doorstep callers have either claimed to be part of a prison release scheme, a former prisoner or discharged from the army.

They tell residents they are selling cleaning products in order to earn some money as they turn their lives around.

However, the fraudsters could be telling a lie to scout for valuables or to identify any access points so they can return later to rob properties.

‘We shut the door pretty quick’

The shaken resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, recently answered the door to someone who told them they were a former prisoner from Middlesbrough.

“I felt instantly on edge as he opened his bag to reveal items, like oven gloves and cleaning products,” she said.

“At that point, my husband arrived at the front door and told him we weren’t interested.”

Homeowners are asked to be cautious of potential rogue traders this festive season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, that caused the rogue salesman’s attitude to “change in an instant”.

“He immediately turned aggressive and said it was ‘unbelievable’ that we didn’t want to buy anything.

“Needless to say, we shut the door pretty quick.”

The startled resident added: “I worry about the vulnerable people out there who would part with their money to avoid confrontation.”

How can you prove a doorstep caller is legitimate?

The trading standards team are urging residents across the region to “remain vigilant” and look out for any vulnerable neighbours who may fall for such scams.

Extra caution is also encouraged around this time of year as some homes can be left unattended.

Salespeople are allowed to offer their goods in this way, but they must apply for a Pedlars Licence from the police first.

Homeowners can ask to see identification to prove the seller and their goods are legitimate.

Homeowners can ask doorstep callers for identification if they feel unsure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, some dodgy dealers in the past have managed to obtain fake documents to fool residents.

Legal documentation will have a police marking on it, but if that is missing the licence is not genuine and the caller should be reported to 101.

Those reporting a suspicious seller are asked to give details such as any given names, descriptions of appearance, vehicle model and registration numbers.

Residents are reminded that they don’t have to answer the door to callers, but to be cautious and ask to see identification if they have any suspicions.

Can householders do anything to stop rogue traders?

It is a criminal offence for doorstep callers to ignore a notice or request that cold callers are not welcome at a property.

Police and Trading Standards are urging Aberdeen City and Shire residents to remain vigilant. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Trading Standards have ‘No cold callers’ stickers that can be displayed on doors in a bid to offer some protection against scammers.

To get one, email trading.standards@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

Any concerns about rogue traders can be reported to Consumer Advice Scotland.

However should any urgent matters arise, residents are advised to call the police on 999 or Aberdeenshire Trading Standards on 01467 537222.

‘I was duped by a Jo Malone advent calendar scam on Facebook – I’m embarrassed but don’t want anyone else to get caught out’

Conversation