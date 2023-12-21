‘I felt on edge’: Rogue traders posing as ‘reformed prisoners’ target households in Aberdeen, Huntly and Stonehaven

An Aberdeen woman has spoken out after an “aggressive” bogus salesman posing as a reformed prisoner tried to pressure her into buying oven gloves.

It comes as Aberdeenshire Trading Standards has warned residents to be aware of scam callers all over the north-east.

Incidents have been reported in Portlethen, Stonehaven, Newtonhill and Huntly.

The male doorstep callers have either claimed to be part of a prison release scheme, a former prisoner or discharged from the army.

They tell residents they are selling cleaning products in order to earn some money as they turn their lives around.

However, the fraudsters could be telling a lie to scout for valuables or to identify any access points so they can return later to rob properties.

‘We shut the door pretty quick’

The shaken resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, recently answered the door to someone who told them they were a former prisoner from Middlesbrough.

“I felt instantly on edge as he opened his bag to reveal items, like oven gloves and cleaning products,” she said.

“At that point, my husband arrived at the front door and told him we weren’t interested.”

However, that caused the rogue salesman’s attitude to “change in an instant”.

“He immediately turned aggressive and said it was ‘unbelievable’ that we didn’t want to buy anything.

“Needless to say, we shut the door pretty quick.”

The startled resident added: “I worry about the vulnerable people out there who would part with their money to avoid confrontation.”

How can you prove a doorstep caller is legitimate?

The trading standards team are urging residents across the region to “remain vigilant” and look out for any vulnerable neighbours who may fall for such scams.

Extra caution is also encouraged around this time of year as some homes can be left unattended.

Salespeople are allowed to offer their goods in this way, but they must apply for a Pedlars Licence from the police first.

Homeowners can ask to see identification to prove the seller and their goods are legitimate.

However, some dodgy dealers in the past have managed to obtain fake documents to fool residents.

Legal documentation will have a police marking on it, but if that is missing the licence is not genuine and the caller should be reported to 101.

Those reporting a suspicious seller are asked to give details such as any given names, descriptions of appearance, vehicle model and registration numbers.

Residents are reminded that they don’t have to answer the door to callers, but to be cautious and ask to see identification if they have any suspicions.

Can householders do anything to stop rogue traders?

It is a criminal offence for doorstep callers to ignore a notice or request that cold callers are not welcome at a property.

Trading Standards have ‘No cold callers’ stickers that can be displayed on doors in a bid to offer some protection against scammers.

To get one, email trading.standards@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

Any concerns about rogue traders can be reported to Consumer Advice Scotland.

However should any urgent matters arise, residents are advised to call the police on 999 or Aberdeenshire Trading Standards on 01467 537222.