Double Paralympic medallist Fin Graham relaxed ahead of Paracycling World Championships

Graham has a quick turnaround before the championships in Switzerland next week, where he aims to defend two gold medals from last year.

Fin Graham with his Paralympic gold medal from the road race. Image: PA
By Andy Skinner

Fin Graham is keeping the pressure off himself ahead of next week’s Paracycling World Championships in Switzerland.

Strathpeffer rider Graham is fresh from a double medal haul at the Paralympics in Paris earlier this month.

After claiming a silver in the individual pursuit, Graham went one better by taking his first Paralympic gold in the road race.

He had previously won two silver medals at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Graham now faces a quick turnaround to prepare for the World Championships, which get under way in Zurich next week.

The 24-year-old is the current champion in both the individual pursuit and road race sections, after winning two gold medals in Glasgow last year.

Graham has achieved primary goal

Although he is eager to put in a strong defence of those, Graham insists he has already accomplished his prime objective this year by securing Paralympic gold.

Fin Graham claims victory in the road race at the Paralympics in Paris. Image: PA

He said: “I have not been in this position before. After Tokyo, that was the end of our season.

“It’s what we have been spending the last three years working and building towards.

“For it to end, and then still have a competition to do, it’s a really weird feeling.

“The motivation has taken a bit of a hit. I’m still getting on the bike, but it’s hard work to be doing that.

“It’s just a case of getting through the next few weeks, before I can have some time off.

“I am defending world champion, so it would be nice to retain that title and keep a world champion’s jersey.

“This year, the goal was the Games, and I have done what I wanted to do.

“I am a Paralympic champion in that event, and the current world champion, so there’s a pressure in that sense.

Fin Graham celebrates his gold medal in the road race at the Paralympics. Image: PA

“I still go into races wanting to win them, but it’s not the be all and end all this year if I don’t do that.

“I’m sure my competitive edge will kick in when I start racing.

“But I’m not putting any pressure on myself.”

Graham overcame ‘stinking cold’ to land gold

Graham’s gold medal came a week after he had claimed silver in the individual pursuit, where he finished runner-up behind fellow British rider Jaco van Gass.

He revealed he had to overcome illness on the morning of the road race, before going on to take the victory.

Graham added: “Coming into the road race as defending world champion, I knew it was the last chance to win gold.

Fin Graham during the road race at the Paralympics. Image: PA

“Normally I’m not really that nervous for road races, but I was pretty nervous coming into this one.

“I woke up the morning of it with a stinking cold, which didn’t help the situation.

“Even the morning of it, I thought ‘I’m here so I may as well race.’

“When the race started I didn’t feel too bad, which was nice.

“I spoke with the coaches beforehand, and tried to reassure myself that I knew what I was doing.

“I just wanted to sit in and I backed my sprint, so I knew I could rely on that if it needed to be. I didn’t need to do too much to make me feel worse than I already did.

“I was trying to be patient throughout the race, and waiting for the right opportunities.

“It wasn’t an ideal scenario, with it being two French riders that I was against. I feel like I played it really well.

“I got to the finish in the best position possible, to then sprint to the finish.”

Jubilant Strathpeffer homecoming for Graham

In between tournaments, Graham has been back in the Highlands to celebrate his medal success.

A French-themed party was organised by his parents Drew and Dee, while Graham has also brought his medals to Strathpeffer Primary and Dingwall Academy – both of which he attended.

Fin Graham celebrates winning gold in the road race at the Paralympics. Image: PA

He added: “In Tokyo, it was my first games so I didn’t really know what I was missing as such. To me, that was normal almost.

“Paris is as close to a home games as you can get, without being in the UK.

“It was really nice, with the amount of familiar faces I saw around the crowd, and hearing the voices shouting.

“To be able to go over after the race and see my parents, it was super special.

“They have always been there throughout the whole of my cycling career.

“It was unfortunate that my brother wasn’t able to make it out because he was away.

“The amount of support I get from everyone consistently is so nice.

“It makes it so much easier to be able to do what I’m doing.”

