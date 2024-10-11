Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett lifts lid on knuckle fracture nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett lifts lid on knuckle fracture nightmare

Ring star Bartlett reveals how he won the Scottish welterweight title despite suffering from a fractured knuckle before the 10 round bout.

Boxer Ben Bartlett punching a punching bag
Boxer Ben Bartlett is set to comeback from injury. Image: DC Thomson.
By Sean Wallace

Undefeated Dingwall pro boxer Ben Bartlett is set to return to action after almost a year out due to injury.

The 24-year-old revealed he won the Scottish welterweight title in December last year while suffering from a fractured knuckle.

Bartlett had sustained the injury in the first round of his previous fight.

However with a Scottish belt up for grabs the Highlander battled through the pain barrier to lift the title.

After claiming the Scottish belt with a 97-93 win against Alfie Poole in Glasgow, Bartlett underwent surgery.

Now Bartlett, who boasts a flawless record of eight wins from eight fights, will make his comeback at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 30.

Bartlett will face Rico Marinovic (3-0-0) over 10 rounds in what is expected to be a Scottish super-welterweight title fight.

Ben Bartlett in action against Michael Horabin. Image: Jim Irvine DCT Media

He said: “I fractured my knuckle in the fight before my last one, which was for the Scottish title.

“In camp ahead of the Scottish title fight it was giving me bother after bother.

“Even before the fight I was in a lot of pain.

“And in the first round of the title fight I felt my hand go straight away.

“But you are in a fight or flight mode.

“You either quit and regret it or power through the pain. And I went through the pain.

“I’m glad I did as I got a unanimous decision against a very hard opponent.”

Ben Bartlett in action against Michael Horabin. Image: DCT Media

‘It was time to get my hand sorted’

Bartlett suffered the knuckle fracture just 30 seconds into a six-round fight in Aberdeen in June last year.

Despite the injury the Highlander secured an impressive 60-55 win against Russian Vasif Mamedove at the Beach Ballroom.

Bartlett’s hand is now fully healed and he is relishing a return to action.

Boxer Ben Bartlett (pictured) from Dingwall. Image: DCT Media

He said: “Winning the Scottish title was such a great achievement for me.

“But after that it was time to get my hand sorted and rested.

“I had to get surgery, there was a lot of work done on it and it was opened up.

“It was hard not training and not doing my regular routine but that’s something you need to do to recover 100%.

“My hand is feeling amazing now.

“Now it’s a case of putting in the hard work and progressing with my career.

“I’m looking for a big push.”

Targeting second Scottish title

It is expected Bartlett’s comeback fight against Glasgow’s Marinovic at the Beach Ballroom will be for the Scottish super-welterweight title.

That hinges on the outcome of Marinovic’s fight against Donnie MacInnes (0-3-0) over six rounds in Glasgow on October 26.

Ben Bartlett in action. Image: DCT Media

Bartlett said: “It is a big opportunity for me in my first fight this year.

“I’m already jumping in for potentially a 10 rounder for the super-welterweight Scottish title.

“Last year I was over the moon to win the Scottish welterweight title.

“I was the first person from the Highlands to win that.

“Now I could have the chance to win another Scottish title.

“I want to push myself and get these big fights.

“After almost a year without a fight I just want to show everyone I can do it.

“And hopefully push on next year to more titles.”

Boxer Ben Bartlett (pictured) from Dingwall. Image: DCT Media

‘Massive support from the Highlands’

Bartlett will make his comeback on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title defence at the Beach Ballroom.

Aberdonian Sutherland will face two-weight Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson.

.Dean Sutherland (r) to defend Celtic super welterweight title against Fraser Wilkinson (l). Image: DCT Media
Dean Sutherland (right) to defend Celtic super-welterweight title against Fraser Wilkinson (left). Image: DC Thomson.

Bartlett said: “Everything is falling into place perfectly for November 30.

“I’m really looking forward to producing the goods in front of everyone.

“I have a massive support coming down from the Highlands.

“And I will hopefully be a two-time Scottish champion when my hand gets raised at the end of the fight.

“It is the chance to make a bit of history.”

More from Other sports

Faye Rogers (facing) celebrates gold in the women's 100m butterfly S10 final on day six of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Image: PA.
How Hannah Miley's father helped Aberdeen Paralympic champion Faye Rogers in her darkest hour…
Boxer Gregor McPherson (l) helped through injury nightmare by Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic (r). Image supplied by Gregor McPherson
Exclusive: Boxer Gregor McPherson on Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic's support during collapsed lung nightmare
Pictures from the Aberdeen darts scene over the years. Image: DC Thomson.
Gallery: Darts in Aberdeen through the years - 100 of the best pictures
John Henderson was victorious in the World Seniors Matchplay at York Barbican. Image: Shutterstock.
Huntly's John Henderson thrilled after winning second World Seniors major of 2024
Dean Sutherland wins the Celtic super-welterweight title with ninth round stoppage of Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Boxing: Dean Sutherland's Beach Ballroom bout could be last at Aberdeen venue - as…
Bennachie Hill Race women's winner Becky Baptie and men's champion Jon Gamble. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: All smiles as runners tackle 2024 Bennachie Hill Race
Gregor Owen, 14, and Julian Ochem, 11, at Grampian Parasport Festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Grampian Parasport Festival: How Paris Paralympics inspired youngsters with disabilities in Aberdeen
.Dean Sutherland (r) to defend Celtic super welterweight title against Fraser Wilkinson (l). Image: DCT Media
Boxing: Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland to defend Celtic belt in fight set to be British…
Bob Thow at Garthdee ski slopes
Local Hero: The Special Olympics coach, Bob Thow, helping people of all abilities down…
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Undefeated ring star Gregor McPherson opens new amateur boxing club

Conversation