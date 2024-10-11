Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett lifts lid on knuckle fracture nightmare

Undefeated Dingwall pro boxer Ben Bartlett is set to return to action after almost a year out due to injury.

The 24-year-old revealed he won the Scottish welterweight title in December last year while suffering from a fractured knuckle.

Bartlett had sustained the injury in the first round of his previous fight.

However with a Scottish belt up for grabs the Highlander battled through the pain barrier to lift the title.

After claiming the Scottish belt with a 97-93 win against Alfie Poole in Glasgow, Bartlett underwent surgery.

Now Bartlett, who boasts a flawless record of eight wins from eight fights, will make his comeback at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 30.

Bartlett will face Rico Marinovic (3-0-0) over 10 rounds in what is expected to be a Scottish super-welterweight title fight.

He said: “I fractured my knuckle in the fight before my last one, which was for the Scottish title.

“In camp ahead of the Scottish title fight it was giving me bother after bother.

“Even before the fight I was in a lot of pain.

“And in the first round of the title fight I felt my hand go straight away.

“But you are in a fight or flight mode.

“You either quit and regret it or power through the pain. And I went through the pain.

“I’m glad I did as I got a unanimous decision against a very hard opponent.”

‘It was time to get my hand sorted’

Bartlett suffered the knuckle fracture just 30 seconds into a six-round fight in Aberdeen in June last year.

Despite the injury the Highlander secured an impressive 60-55 win against Russian Vasif Mamedove at the Beach Ballroom.

Bartlett’s hand is now fully healed and he is relishing a return to action.

He said: “Winning the Scottish title was such a great achievement for me.

“But after that it was time to get my hand sorted and rested.

“I had to get surgery, there was a lot of work done on it and it was opened up.

“It was hard not training and not doing my regular routine but that’s something you need to do to recover 100%.

“My hand is feeling amazing now.

“Now it’s a case of putting in the hard work and progressing with my career.

“I’m looking for a big push.”

Targeting second Scottish title

It is expected Bartlett’s comeback fight against Glasgow’s Marinovic at the Beach Ballroom will be for the Scottish super-welterweight title.

That hinges on the outcome of Marinovic’s fight against Donnie MacInnes (0-3-0) over six rounds in Glasgow on October 26.

Bartlett said: “It is a big opportunity for me in my first fight this year.

“I’m already jumping in for potentially a 10 rounder for the super-welterweight Scottish title.

“Last year I was over the moon to win the Scottish welterweight title.

“I was the first person from the Highlands to win that.

“Now I could have the chance to win another Scottish title.

“I want to push myself and get these big fights.

“After almost a year without a fight I just want to show everyone I can do it.

“And hopefully push on next year to more titles.”

‘Massive support from the Highlands’

Bartlett will make his comeback on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title defence at the Beach Ballroom.

Aberdonian Sutherland will face two-weight Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson.

Bartlett said: “Everything is falling into place perfectly for November 30.

“I’m really looking forward to producing the goods in front of everyone.

“I have a massive support coming down from the Highlands.

“And I will hopefully be a two-time Scottish champion when my hand gets raised at the end of the fight.

“It is the chance to make a bit of history.”