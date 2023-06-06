Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett suffers broken hand 30 seconds into Aberdeen Beach Ballroom bout – and still wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett suffers broken hand 30 seconds into Aberdeen Beach Ballroom bout – and still wins

Welterweight Bartlett is now targeting a Scottish title shot before the end of the year.

By Sean Wallace
Boxer Ben Bartlett extended his flawless pro record to seven wins from seven. Image: DC Thomson.
Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett suffered a broken right hand 30 seconds into a six-round fight- and still won comfortably.

The 23-year-old welterweight revealed he suffered the break with his first right hand punch against Russian Vasif Mamedove in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Despite experiencing “absolute agony”, Bartlett battled through the pain barrier at the Beach Ballroom.

He registered an impressive 60-55 points victory to extend his 100 percent pro record to seven wins from seven fights.

Now Bartlett is determined to win the Scottish title by the end of the year.

‘You know what to do – keep the right hand high and let the left flow’

He said: “The first right I threw, my hand broke.

“Within the first 30 seconds of six rounds my right hand was gone.

“I knew straight away I had broken it.

Ben Bartlett in action against Michael Horabin. Image: DC Thomson.

“At the end of that round, I went to the corner and told my coach.

“He said: ‘You know what to do – keep the right hand high and let the left flow.’

“That’s what I did.

“From then on it was sheer determination.

“I have a great team around me.

“It was absolute agony, but I got the job done and that’s all I can do.”

Bartlett targets Scottish title shot

Bartlett was fighting on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s seventh-round stoppage of Zimbabwe’s Brendon Denes.

It was Bartlett’s second fight in the Granite City this year.

He comfortably defeated Ukraine’s Mykhailo Sovtus 60-55 at the Ardoe House Hotel in March.

Northern Sporting Club welterweight Bartlett turned professional in 2018.

Despite the broken hand, Bartlett dominated the contest against 34-year-old seasoned Russian pro Mamedove.

Bartlett used his accurate, fast left jab to devastating effect.

Currently ranked 40th at welterweight in the UK, the Ross-shire fighter is determined to rocket up the ranks.

Bartlett aims to fight for the Scottish title by the end of the year.

Ben Bartlett in action against Michael Horabin. Image: DC Thomson.

He said: “I had the confidence I could go in and stop him, but that’s what boxing does – plans change all the time.

“It was a very hard fight, but that is what I need to put me up the ranks more.

“I want to go up the rankings and I will have that title by the end of the year, mark my words.”

