Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett suffers broken hand 30 seconds into Aberdeen Beach Ballroom bout – and still wins

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett suffered a broken right hand 30 seconds into a six-round fight- and still won comfortably.

The 23-year-old welterweight revealed he suffered the break with his first right hand punch against Russian Vasif Mamedove in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Despite experiencing “absolute agony”, Bartlett battled through the pain barrier at the Beach Ballroom.

He registered an impressive 60-55 points victory to extend his 100 percent pro record to seven wins from seven fights.

Now Bartlett is determined to win the Scottish title by the end of the year.

‘You know what to do – keep the right hand high and let the left flow’

He said: “The first right I threw, my hand broke.

“Within the first 30 seconds of six rounds my right hand was gone.

“I knew straight away I had broken it.

“At the end of that round, I went to the corner and told my coach.

“He said: ‘You know what to do – keep the right hand high and let the left flow.’

“That’s what I did.

“From then on it was sheer determination.

“I have a great team around me.

“It was absolute agony, but I got the job done and that’s all I can do.”

Bartlett targets Scottish title shot

Bartlett was fighting on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s seventh-round stoppage of Zimbabwe’s Brendon Denes.

It was Bartlett’s second fight in the Granite City this year.

He comfortably defeated Ukraine’s Mykhailo Sovtus 60-55 at the Ardoe House Hotel in March.

Northern Sporting Club welterweight Bartlett turned professional in 2018.

Despite the broken hand, Bartlett dominated the contest against 34-year-old seasoned Russian pro Mamedove.

Bartlett used his accurate, fast left jab to devastating effect.

Currently ranked 40th at welterweight in the UK, the Ross-shire fighter is determined to rocket up the ranks.

Bartlett aims to fight for the Scottish title by the end of the year.

He said: “I had the confidence I could go in and stop him, but that’s what boxing does – plans change all the time.

“It was a very hard fight, but that is what I need to put me up the ranks more.

“I want to go up the rankings and I will have that title by the end of the year, mark my words.”