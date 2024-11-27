Unbeaten Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson training with former world champion ahead of ring return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Unbeaten Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson training with former world champion ahead of ring return

On his comeback from a collapsed lung, McPherson will face Rajesh Kumar at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Sean Wallace

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has trained with a former world champion in Spain in preparation for his ring return after injury.

The 20-year-old is set to face former WBC Youth World Lightweight champion Rajesh Kumar of India at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday.

The six-round clash will be McPherson’s first fight since suffering a collapsed lung during the summer that required emergency surgery.

It was the second time in a year the Aberdonian was hit by the injury having also endured the collapse of his other lung in October 2023.

McGregor is fully recovered and has trained in Alicante with former two weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Ring legend Martinez, 38, held the IBF world featherweight title and the IBF world super-bantamweight titles.

During the Spanish training camp McPherson, aka ‘Mean Machine’, sparred with former European super-featherweight champion Juanfe Gomez.

McPherson, who boasts a flawless pro record of six wins from six fights, also sparred with Spanish champion Bube Justin.

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has been training in Spain ahead of a fight at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has been training in Spain ahead of a fight at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “Kiko is a former world champion and you can’t get better preparation than working with him.

“I learned so much from my time in Spain such as different tricks and movement with my feet.

“Also I learned from how they fight and train as they don’t take much shots.

“It is always a learning game for me.

“It was mainly a sparring camp in Spain and and quite intense.”

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson (right) spars with former European super-featherweight champion JuanFe Gomez in Spain. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson (right) spars with former European super-featherweight champion Juanfe Gomez in Spain. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson

Advice from former world champion

Martinez retired last year with a professional record of 44 wins (31 KO), 12 losses (5 KO) and two draws.

He retired as European champion having won the featherweight title with a fifth round stoppage of Jordan Gill.

McPherson has been training and sparring with the Spanish boxing great since he was one of the hottest amateurs in Scottish boxing.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson with two weight world champion Kiko Martinez. Photo supplied by Gregor McPherson.

He said: “The first time I met Kiko I was 17.

“I went over to Spain for an amateur tournament but it was cancelled.

“So I went and sparred in a local gym which happened to be Kiko’s.

“I went up against his sparring partner and did well against him.

“Then Kiko wanted to spar me.

“When you are a boxer it is a dream to spar a world champion.

“We had a really good spar and then went on from there to become sparring partners and good friends.

“Kiko also gives me advice as he will look at my opponent and tell me what he thinks.

“Kiko and Juanfe are really good at helping me out.”

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson doing pad work with father and trainer Tom. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson doing pad work with father and trainer Tom. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bouncing back from collapsed lung

McPherson will make his ring comeback on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s BBBofC super-welterweight Celtic title defence against Fraser Wilkinson.

The Celtic title clash is also an eliminator for the British and Commonwealth titles.

Having recovered from his collapsed lung nightmare McPherson will fight for the first time in six months when facing Kumar.

McPherson’s previous fight was an impressive 60-54 win against Mexican Christian Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom in May.

Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Rajesh Kumar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Rajesh Kumar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “I sustained an injury in August but have bounced back from that.

“When the injury first happened I wasn’t sure about November.

“But now I’m back in training I feel in great shape and more confident than ever.

“I’m ready to go.”

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson ahead of his fight against Rajesh Kumar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson ahead of his fight against Rajesh Kumar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

McPherson aims to rise up rankings

Opponent Kumar, from Bhiwani, India, boasts a professional record of 16 wins (7KO), three losses (2 KO) and one draw.

Kumar, 30, won the WBC Youth World Lightweight title in 2018 with a unanimous decision against Glenn Enterina after 10 rounds.

Gregor McPherson lands a punch against Christian Lopes Flores at the Beach Ballroom. in May, 2024. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson lands a punch against Christian Lopes Flores at the Beach Ballroom. in May, 2024. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

McPherson said: “I’m 6-0 and now it is time to make that step forward and get better fights to try to get my name up there in the rankings.

“And hopefully earn some big fights in the future.

“He has a really good record with 16 win from 19 fights, with seven knock-outs.

“He is a former youth WBC world lightweight champion so he is at that level where he is competing with big names.

“This will be a good fight for me and a step up in my career.

“I’m confident in my own ability and feel like if I perform the best I can nothing can stop me on the night.”

 

Conversation