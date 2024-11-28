Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson spars in Hong Kong – and says he’ll be former sparring partner Dean Sutherland’s ‘banana skin’ in Aberdeen

Globetrotting Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson recently travelled to Hong Kong for sparring in his bid to secure ring glory.

The 24-year-old will fight defending champion Dean Sutherland for the BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title at The Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, on Saturday.

The clash is also an eliminator for a shot at both the British and Commonwealth titles.

Two-weight Scottish champion Wilkinson has embraced challenges and new experiences in his quest to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

Wilkinson travelled to Mexico in 2023 to train at the Guadalajara gym which produced legendary four-weight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

During his time in Mexico, southpaw Wilkinson worked with Jose “Chepo” Reynoso – the trainer of Canelo.

And in September this year, he jetted to Hong Kong to spar with a rising star who was set to compete for a WBO Oceanic Youth title.

Wilkinson got on the flight to Hong Kong the day after his last contest- a 40-36 win against Jake Osgood at the Ardoe House, Aberdeen, on September 9.

Wilkinson, who boasts a pro record of 10 wins (2KO) and only one loss, said: “I want to be a great boxer and you don’t achieve that by just sitting around.

“I was flown to Hong Kong by promoter Jamie McLaughlin. They had a boxer fighting for the WBO Oceanic Youth title and needed to get him some sparring.

“I was the more senior fighter and we trained every day together.

“It was a great experience as I was over there for eight days.

“I am open to any opportunity and went on that trip to Hong Kong a day after my last fight.”

Biggest fight in Aberdeen in a decade?

Now based in Aberdeen with Northern Sporting Club, Wilkinson won the Scottish super welterweight crown in 2022.

Wilkinson added the middleweight title last year with a stoppage win against Ben McGivern at Elgin Town Hall.

The Celtic super-welterweight title clash between Wilkinson and Sutherland is arguably the biggest fight in Aberdeen in more than a decade.

Not since Lee McAllister‘s EBU European super-lightweight title loss to Russian Denis Shafikov at the Exhibition Centre in February 2012 has so much been at stake in a fight in the Granite City.

Wilkinson said: “Dean is all about going for the British title – but he has to get through me first.

“What he doesn’t realise is that I will be taking home that Celtic title. I am his bump in the road, a big banana skin.

“It is about who keeps their nerve on the night as we are both going into this fight thinking we will win.

“Getting the Celtic title is all very well, but once I win it I have to do it again and again at that level.”

Former sparring partners clash

Wilkinson is a former sparring partner of fellow southpaw Sutherland, who previously trained at the Granite City ABC gym.

Sutherland now trains in Glasgow.

Boasting a pro-record of 18 wins and just one loss, Sutherland secured the Celtic title with a stoppage win against holder Sion Yaxley at the Beach Ballroom in May.

Sutherland has also previously won the WBC International, WBO Youth and Boxing Union of Ireland titles at welterweight.

Wilkinson said: “I want to be a great boxer and you achieve that by facing fighters that are going to be hard to beat.

“Boxing has been the one thing I have held on to and tried to be successful at.

“It has always been an outlet for me, as boxing has felt like home.

“Facing Dean will be tough, I’m aware of that, but my preparation has been right and I feel great.”