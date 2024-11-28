Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson spars in Hong Kong – and says he’ll be former sparring partner Dean Sutherland’s ‘banana skin’ in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson spars in Hong Kong – and says he’ll be former sparring partner Dean Sutherland’s ‘banana skin’ in Aberdeen

Wilkinson will face defending champion Sutherland for the BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title at The Beach Ballroom on Saturday.

By Sean Wallace
Fraser Wilkinson ahead of his Celtic super-welterweight title fight with Dean Sutherland in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraser Wilkinson ahead of his Celtic super-welterweight title fight with Dean Sutherland in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Globetrotting Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson recently travelled to Hong Kong for sparring in his bid to secure ring glory.

The 24-year-old will fight defending champion Dean Sutherland for the BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title at The Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, on Saturday.

The clash is also an eliminator for a shot at both the British and Commonwealth titles.

Two-weight Scottish champion Wilkinson has embraced challenges and new experiences in his quest to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

Wilkinson travelled to Mexico in 2023 to train at the Guadalajara gym which produced legendary four-weight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

During his time in Mexico, southpaw Wilkinson worked with Jose “Chepo” Reynoso – the trainer of Canelo.

And in September this year, he jetted to Hong Kong to spar with a rising star who was set to compete for a WBO Oceanic Youth title.

Wilkinson got on the flight to Hong Kong the day after his last contest- a 40-36 win against Jake Osgood at the Ardoe House, Aberdeen, on September 9.

Fraser Wilkinson ahead of his Celtic super-welterweight title fight against Dean Sutherland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraser Wilkinson ahead of his Celtic super-welterweight title fight against Dean Sutherland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Wilkinson, who boasts a pro record of 10 wins (2KO) and only one loss, said: “I want to be a great boxer and you don’t achieve that by just sitting around.

“I was flown to Hong Kong by promoter Jamie McLaughlin. They had a boxer fighting for the WBO Oceanic Youth title and needed to get him some sparring.

“I was the more senior fighter and we trained every day together.

“It was a great experience as I was over there for eight days.

“I am open to any opportunity and went on that trip to Hong Kong a day after my last fight.”

Fraser Wilkinson training ahead of the Celtic title fight against Dean Sutherland'. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraser Wilkinson training ahead of the Celtic title fight against Dean Sutherland’. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Biggest fight in Aberdeen in a decade?

Now based in Aberdeen with Northern Sporting Club, Wilkinson won the Scottish super welterweight crown in 2022.

Wilkinson added the middleweight title last year with a stoppage win against Ben McGivern at Elgin Town Hall.

The Celtic super-welterweight title clash between Wilkinson and Sutherland is arguably the biggest fight in Aberdeen in more than a decade.

Not since Lee McAllister‘s EBU European super-lightweight title loss to Russian Denis Shafikov at the Exhibition Centre in February 2012 has so much been at stake in a fight in the Granite City.

Boxer Fraser Wilkinson doing pad work with trainer David McAllister. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Boxer Fraser Wilkinson doing pad work with trainer David McAllister. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Wilkinson said: “Dean is all about going for the British title – but he has to get through me first.

“What he doesn’t realise is that I will be taking home that Celtic title. I am his bump in the road, a big banana skin.

“It is about who keeps their nerve on the night as we are both going into this fight thinking we will win.

“Getting the Celtic title is all very well, but once I win it I have to do it again and again at that level.”

.Dean Sutherland (r) to defend Celtic super welterweight title against Fraser Wilkinson (l). Image: DCT Media
Dean Sutherland (right) to defend Celtic super-welterweight title against Fraser Wilkinson (left). Image: DC Thomason.

Former sparring partners clash

Wilkinson is a former sparring partner of fellow southpaw Sutherland, who previously trained at the Granite City ABC gym.

Sutherland now trains in Glasgow.

Boasting a pro-record of 18 wins and just one loss, Sutherland secured the Celtic title with a stoppage win against holder Sion Yaxley at the Beach Ballroom in May.

Sutherland has also previously won the WBC International, WBO Youth and Boxing Union of Ireland titles at welterweight.

Two-weight Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson training ahead of his super-welterweight title fight against Dean Sutherland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two-weight Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson training ahead of his super-welterweight title fight against Dean Sutherland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Wilkinson said: “I want to be a great boxer and you achieve that by facing fighters that are going to be hard to beat.

“Boxing has been the one thing I have held on to and tried to be successful at.

“It has always been an outlet for me, as boxing has felt like home.

“Facing Dean will be tough, I’m aware of that, but my preparation has been right and I feel great.”

Conversation