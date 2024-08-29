Shinty: Will Kingussie’s Liam Borthwick be fit for Camanachd Cup final?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Will Kingussie’s Liam Borthwick be fit for Camanachd Cup final?

Borthwick is battling to make the final, while, this weekend, Oban are missing 14 players for their Mowi Premiership fixture.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Liam Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Kingussie's Liam Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Kingussie’s Liam Borthwick faces a race to be fit for the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final in three weeks’ time after suffering a broken wrist.

Borthwick was hurt in the semi-final against Fort William, but played in the Artemis Macaulay Cup final with the injury.

However, he now misses the Mowi Premiership match with Lochaber.

Kings manager Iain Borthwick, Liam’s father, said: “Liam felt it sore in the Macaulay and probably shouldn’t have played – but I did something similar myself to play against Newtonmore back in the day so I can’t say anything.”

Kingussie’s Liam Borthwick shares his goal celebrations with supporters. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Zander Michie is suspended for the Lochaber clash, while Lee Bain pulled up in training with a hamstring problem.

However, Roddy Young makes his comeback from an ACL injury suffered in May 2023.

Borthwick added: “I’m delighted for Roddy. He’s been training well and just needs games now, and he’ll play some part on Saturday.”

The game brings Lochaber’s season to a close and it would take an unlikely run of results for them to avoid regelation.

Oban without 14 players for Kinlochshiel meeting

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans faces a selection crisis ahead of Kinlochshiel’s visit.

He said: “Malcolm Clark, Daniel Madej, Gregor Macdonald, Alexander Macdonald and Craig Macmillan are definitely out, as are the Sloss brothers and injured pair Scott Mckillop and Lewis Cameron.

“Scott might have played at a push, but isn’t available, while Lewis will sit out the rest of the season to recover from his shoulder injury.

“There are doubts about Ross Macmillan and James MacMillan, and I would’ve called up Lochside’s Calum MacMillan and Logan Black – but one more senior appearance cup-ties them for the Bullough Cup final.

“Add Scott MacMillan’s suspension and that’s us 14 players down!

“It gives us the chance to experiment and play some younger players.”

‘Shiel manager Willie MacRae: “It’s likely John MacRae will rest a foot injury for the rest of the season, but we’ll have Jordan Fraser back.

“Arron Jack, Zander MacRae and Kieran Martin will all play.”

Kyles Athletic have increased options against Skye, with player-coach Roddy Macdonald saying: “We’ve the strongest squad in weeks with Sorley Thomson, John Kennedy and me returning.

“We’re expecting a tough encounter, as Skye have performed brilliantly this season – probably surprising a few with how high up the table they are.”

Skye boss Willie MacDonald said: “James Morrison isn’t available, but Seonaidh-Alex Macleod returns.

“I’m also hoping Ruaraidh MacLeod will be back onshore from the rigs in time.”

Lovat looking ahead to Camanachd Cup final

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson continues to prioritise the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final ahead of welcoming Newtonmore, and said: “This is our last game before the final, so we’re looking to come through with no injuries or suspensions.

“I’ll name as strong a squad as possible – but won’t take any chances with lads carrying niggles.

“Everyone is fighting for a spot in my 17-man cup final squad and are all desperate to prove a point.”

‘More will check on the influential Steven Macdonald, who missed their 1-0 win when the sides met a fortnight ago.

Beauly can seal National Division title and promotion

Mowi National Division leaders Beauly know victory over second-placed Fort William not only secures an immediate return to the Premiership, but also confirms them as league champions.

Glasgow Mid Argyll have little margin for error if they are to stay in the promotion race and they host Kilmallie. It is Kilmallie’s final league game of the season, and Innes Blackhall begins a four-match suspension, while coach Michael Rodger commences a three-match touchline ban.

Inveraray have a derby against Bute – the sides shared the points in a goalless draw on Rothesay at the start of the month.

Badenoch have moved five points clear at the top of the Mowi WCA National Division, recovering from the loss of Beth MacLellan’s goal to beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-1. Zoe Reid scored twice, and Megan Ralph, Mairi Stewart and Orla Olds got the others.

Skye suffered another postponement with their game at Ardnamurchan called off and now trail by five points with two games in hand.

