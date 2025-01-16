Shinty: Newtonmore’s blockbuster double signing as they land ‘best defender in the game’ and brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Newtonmore’s blockbuster double signing as they land ‘best defender in the game’ and brother

Newtonmore have made the dual signing statement of shinty's pre-season with the capture of Daniel and Matthew Sloss.

By Alasdair Bruce
New signings for Newtonmore, Matthew (left) and Daniel Sloss. Image: Neil G Paterson.
New Newtonmore manager Peter Ross has pulled off the signing scoop of the shinty pre-season by recruiting former Oban Camanachd players Daniel Sloss and Matthew Sloss.

The Sloss brothers brought their time with the Oban side to a close following a fall-out in August and haven’t played since.

Their quality is beyond doubt – with Daniel a full Scotland international, while younger brother Matthew has represented Scotland at under-17 level and the South at U21.

Ross said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have both boys on board and there was a real buzz from the whole squad when they were told the news at training – and I wanted to see that reaction.

“Daniel is a game-changer for me. He’s a Scottish international, an Albert Smith medal winner, who can play anywhere across the defence.

Oban's Daniel Sloss (right) deals with Kingussie's James Falconer (ground) and Calum Mackintosh during the 2023 Camanachd Cup final. Image: Neil G Paterson.
“He’s probably the best young defender in shinty, and alongside Rory Kennedy, arguably the best defender in the game.

Newtonmore now have both of shinty’s ‘most exciting young forwards’

“Matthew is still only 16 and has fantastic potential.

“He’s eligible for our U17s, so youth coach Glen Mackintosh is delighted.

“With Joe Coyle and Matthew Sloss, we have two of the most exciting young forwards in the game.

“Matthew was in the recent Scotland U17 side alongside Kyle Clark, Joe Coyle and Tristan Ross, who captained the squad, so he already knows some of the boys.

“Matthew’s goal against Kingussie in the Macaulay final, when he beat four players, was terrific and hopefully there’s more of that to come.

“Both will fit into our style of play, and if they weren’t going to play for Oban Camanachd, then this is the only other club that interested them.

Two new signings for Newtonmore; Daniel (left) and Matthew Sloss. Image: Neil G Paterson.
“I’m friendly with the boys’ father Stephen and their grandfather Peter, and I had a conversation with them when I took the manager’s job – but with no pressure on the boys.

“I then got the call this week to say they wanted to come.

“It’s great news for Newtonmore, and any team would welcome them.

“The boys say they are grateful to join us, but I’d say we are lucky to have them.”

Daniel Sloss: Newtonmore and ‘great coach’ Peter Ross will bring my shinty game on

Daniel Sloss is equally excited about the switch, saying: “Newtonmore have been a breath of fresh air. They’re very welcoming, appreciative and treat you with respect.

“I know several of the boys already and manager Peter Ross, too – Peter’s one of the main reasons we decided to move. He’s a great coach and what you get is what you see with Peter.

“We first met when our cousin Stuart Sloss moved up to Strathspey as a gamekeeper. Peter was managing Strathspey Camanachd at the time, and he took Stuart under his wing and into the side.

“He looked out for him and made him feel part of the community. That’s the type of guy he is.

Peter Ross takes charge of the Newtonmore from 2025. Image: Neil G Paterson.
“This is also a fantastic opportunity for Matthew. He can play for either the first or second teams all season.

“As well as Peter, he’ll learn from coaches Norman Campbell and Glen Mackintosh, so what a chance that is.

“We’ll travel to Newtonmore once a week to train and, with the help of a fitness trainer, we’ll train in Oban for the rest of the time.

“The travel won’t be an issue. I used to travel to play football for Dumbarton three times a week, so this is nothing, and as for game-days, your Saturdays are written off anyway no matter who you play for.

“Newtonmore will bring my game on, I’m sure of that.

“There is such a strong spine to the team with the likes of Rory Kennedy, Steven Macdonald, Drew MacDonald and Iain Robinson and others.

Newtonmore captain Rory Kennedy lifts the Camanachd Cup in 2017. Image: Neil G Paterson.
“I’m particularly looking forward to playing with Rory – it’s always good to play with good players.

“I’m also looking forward to playing in the Kingussie games and the chance to experience the biggest rivalry in shinty. If you can’t get up for that, there’s something wrong!”

