Shinty: Newtonmore’s blockbuster double signing as they land ‘best defender in the game’ and brother

New Newtonmore manager Peter Ross has pulled off the signing scoop of the shinty pre-season by recruiting former Oban Camanachd players Daniel Sloss and Matthew Sloss.

The Sloss brothers brought their time with the Oban side to a close following a fall-out in August and haven’t played since.

Their quality is beyond doubt – with Daniel a full Scotland international, while younger brother Matthew has represented Scotland at under-17 level and the South at U21.

Ross said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have both boys on board and there was a real buzz from the whole squad when they were told the news at training – and I wanted to see that reaction.

“Daniel is a game-changer for me. He’s a Scottish international, an Albert Smith medal winner, who can play anywhere across the defence.

“He’s probably the best young defender in shinty, and alongside Rory Kennedy, arguably the best defender in the game.

Newtonmore now have both of shinty’s ‘most exciting young forwards’

“Matthew is still only 16 and has fantastic potential.

“He’s eligible for our U17s, so youth coach Glen Mackintosh is delighted.

“With Joe Coyle and Matthew Sloss, we have two of the most exciting young forwards in the game.

“Matthew was in the recent Scotland U17 side alongside Kyle Clark, Joe Coyle and Tristan Ross, who captained the squad, so he already knows some of the boys.

“Matthew’s goal against Kingussie in the Macaulay final, when he beat four players, was terrific and hopefully there’s more of that to come.

“Both will fit into our style of play, and if they weren’t going to play for Oban Camanachd, then this is the only other club that interested them.

“I’m friendly with the boys’ father Stephen and their grandfather Peter, and I had a conversation with them when I took the manager’s job – but with no pressure on the boys.

“I then got the call this week to say they wanted to come.

“It’s great news for Newtonmore, and any team would welcome them.

“The boys say they are grateful to join us, but I’d say we are lucky to have them.”

Daniel Sloss: Newtonmore and ‘great coach’ Peter Ross will bring my shinty game on

Daniel Sloss is equally excited about the switch, saying: “Newtonmore have been a breath of fresh air. They’re very welcoming, appreciative and treat you with respect.

“I know several of the boys already and manager Peter Ross, too – Peter’s one of the main reasons we decided to move. He’s a great coach and what you get is what you see with Peter.

“We first met when our cousin Stuart Sloss moved up to Strathspey as a gamekeeper. Peter was managing Strathspey Camanachd at the time, and he took Stuart under his wing and into the side.

“He looked out for him and made him feel part of the community. That’s the type of guy he is.

“This is also a fantastic opportunity for Matthew. He can play for either the first or second teams all season.

“As well as Peter, he’ll learn from coaches Norman Campbell and Glen Mackintosh, so what a chance that is.

“We’ll travel to Newtonmore once a week to train and, with the help of a fitness trainer, we’ll train in Oban for the rest of the time.

“The travel won’t be an issue. I used to travel to play football for Dumbarton three times a week, so this is nothing, and as for game-days, your Saturdays are written off anyway no matter who you play for.

“Newtonmore will bring my game on, I’m sure of that.

“There is such a strong spine to the team with the likes of Rory Kennedy, Steven Macdonald, Drew MacDonald and Iain Robinson and others.

“I’m particularly looking forward to playing with Rory – it’s always good to play with good players.

“I’m also looking forward to playing in the Kingussie games and the chance to experience the biggest rivalry in shinty. If you can’t get up for that, there’s something wrong!”