‘We are so proud of him’: Inverness choir leader to appear on The Voice

An Inverness choir leader will appear on television screens across the country tomorrow as he competes in the first round of The Voice.

Having performed to hundreds of thousands of people around the world, including royalty and celebrities, Tony Henry will now be one of the acts performing in the fourth week of the show’s blind auditions.

The choir leader, from Dingwall, will feature among other talented singers from across the UK to perform in the hopes of catching the attention of the judges.

Contestants are competing for the grand prize – a recording contract, £50,000 cash and a trip to Universal Studios Florida.

Tony formed the Highland Voices choir in 2017 and since then, the group have been taking the Highlands by storm.

The choir are no strangers to public attention – they are regularly involved in performances in and around Inverness.

They have even performed at Belladrum and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Inverness choir ‘so proud’ of Tony

In anticipation of the upcoming broadcast of the audition, Highland Voices posted on social media that they were ‘so proud’ of Tony.

They said: “Our lovely Tony Henry’s audition will be shown on Saturday night!

“We are so very proud of him.

“You might see also some other familiar faces there in support too.”

Previously speaking to the Press and Journal, Tony said that he believes anyone can sing if given the chance.

He said: “After my family moved to Dingwall from London, singing seemed like an obvious choice when it came to getting to know people.

“I’ve got no doubt that if people gave it a try they would be amazed at the impact singing can have on your life.”

Tony joins other Scottish talent on the show

In last week’s show, Buckie singer Calum Jones soared through his blind audition.

The 23-year-old wowed judges LeAnn Rimes and McFly’s Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher, who are working as a pair on this series.

Calum opted to join Tom and Danny’s team, earning him a spot in the second round.

You can watch Tony’s blind audition on STV at 8.30pm on Saturday, September 21.