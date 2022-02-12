6 of the best cafes to knuckle down in when trying to study in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When it’s time to hit the books, sometimes the library just won’t do. We have rounded up the best café study spots in Aberdeen that will satisfy both brain and stomach.

Studying is hard work, and requires the right amount of fuel.

When energy levels are flagging, get yourself out to our top Aberdeen picks for itinerant learning.

We guarantee good wifi, strong coffee and great food. The study part? That’s up to you.

Book and Beans

If you’re looking for inspiration from your surroundings, Book and Beans is the perfect city centre study spot.

Immerse yourself in the café’s well-stocked second-hand book store or chat with owner John – a fountain of knowledge on both books and coffee.

The location is not bad either – smack bang in the middle of bustling Belmont Street.

The venue recently updated its menu and now opens half an hour earlier at 9:30am. Its kitchen closes at 3pm and you’ll get kicked out at 4pm, so make the most of the day.

Address: 22 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JH

The Pier

Soak up the view along with a little learning at this beachfront restaurant, which offers a full range of food to go with your fortifying cup of coffee.

The motion of the ocean is widely-known to calm frazzled nerves so if the books are overbearing then take a soothing look out the window.

Or order The Pier’s Ultimate Breakfast, which boasts pancakes and maple syrup as well as haggis, black pudding and everything else you expect from a fried breakfast.

Address: The Pier, Esplanade Sea Beach, Aberdeen, AB24 5NS

ReCHarge Cafe

On the upper floor in the Bon Accord Centre, ReCHarge is in a prime city centre spot to polish up that essay.

You can add a bit of shine to your conscience at the same time, as the venue is a social enterprise that donates all profits to Charlie House, a local charity that supports terminally ill children.

Big tables and lots of space make this a great place from which to get some work done.

Address: Upper Mall Bon Accord Shopping Centre, Aberdeen AB25 1HZ

The Craftsman Company

A restaurant and bar on the docks with a menu hearty enough for the hungriest of trawlermen – or anyone with an essay deadline to meet.

The venue is big and bright enough to allow you to focus on the books and hosts a wide selection of coffees to spur you on.

And if the caffeine doesn’t work, the beer menu can ably assist.

Address: 2 Guild Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6NE

The Coffee House

Big wooden tables make this spot on Gaelic Lane one of the best café study spots in Aberdeen.

The wide range of freshly-made cakes and desserts will also make you feel at home.

And if you have a dog for a study partner – or just a bit of moral support – then The Coffee House is pooch friendly.

Address: 1 Gaelic Lane, Aberdeen, AB10 1JF

Kilau Coffee

Do not attempt to get any studying done here. Not because this delightful coffee shop, restaurant and takeaway café inside Aberdeen University’s campus isn’t set up for cramming, but because its amazing cheesecake will kidnap all of your attention.

In fact, such is the pull of Kilau Coffee’s cheesecake vortex that once you fall in studying may become an afterthought.

Yes, you will fail all of your exams. But you won’t mind. You’ve found the cheesecake.

Address: 57-59 High Street, Aberdeen AB24 3EH