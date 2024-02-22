6 spots serving budget-friendly food in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

6 spots serving budget-friendly food in Inverness

The following businesses serve up quality yet reasonably priced food in the Highland capital.

Some of the dishes available at La Tortilla in Inverness
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

If you’re on a budget, then you can rest assured knowing that delicious (yet reasonably priced) food awaits at several restaurants, cafes and pubs in the Highland capital.

But if you’re struggling to find them, then this listicle is for you.

Here’s a roundup of spots serving budget-friendly food in Inverness, serving everything from burgers, pizza and tapas to cocktails and mocktails.

The White House

The White House is one of my favourite restaurants in Inverness. Why? Because it’s likely to have a deal (or two) on the go while you’re there.

Currently, customers can enjoy a two-course lunch for £16 from noon to 2pm Monday to Friday, or a two-course early evening meal for £20 from 5pm to 6.30pm Monday to Thursday.

It doesn’t end there either, so be sure to make a reservation by calling 01463 226767 to take advantage of the offers.

Address: 50 Union Street, Inverness IV1 1PX

A raspberry mojito from Inverness' The White House, which serves budget-friendly food
A raspberry mojito from Inverness’ The White House. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Comfort Foods

Family-run café Comfort Foods is ideal for those of you after some budget-friendly scran that’ll fill you up.

What would I recommend? Definitely a portion of freshly-made soup.

Flavours change daily and (according to the business’ social media page) a serving costs just £4.95. It is served with white or brown bread, oatcakes, or a scone and butter.

Address: 22 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EB

Lorraine Comfort and Abbie Miller smiling behind the counter at Comfort Foods, which serves budget-friendly food in Inverness
Lorraine Comfort, right, and Abbi Miller of Comfort Foods. Image: Supplied by DC Thomson

La Tortilla Asesina

Open for more than two decades, La Tortilla Asesina has established itself as one of Inverness’ most popular restaurants.

It offers a variety of Spanish-inspired dishes from the classic tortilla to the widely loved paella, which pairs perfectly with their sangria.

Like The White House, La Tortilla Asesina often has deals on the go for customers.

Address: 99 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA

Croquetas de jamon
Croquetas de jamon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Scotch & Rye

Open from noon to 12am Sunday to Thursday and noon to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, there’s a big window of opportunity to stop by Scotch & Rye.

At the minute, you can tuck into two burgers and fries for £10 and enjoy 25% off of selected cocktails at the popular pub and restaurant.

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

A dish from Scotch & Rye
Scotch & Rye sells budget-friendly food in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Johnny Foxes

If you haven’t visited Johnny Foxes before, you’re missed out big time.

Not only does the venue have friendly staff and a great atmosphere (regardless of the time you stop by), but it serves reasonably priced food and drink, as well.

Address: 26 Bank Street, Inverness IV1 1QU

The bar at Johnny Foxes
I’m a big fan of Johnny Foxes for a number of reasons. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lauders Bar

The same can be said for Lauders Bar on Church Street.

Every time my friends and I have enjoyed a drink or two in the pub, we’ve had a superb time.

The bar is fully stocked with spirits (and alcohol-free options) to suit all tastes, and there may even be some live music on the go during your visit.

Address: 16 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EB

Landers bar, which serves budget-friendly food in Inverness
Outside Lauders Bar. Image: Shutterstock

