6 spots serving budget-friendly food in Inverness

If you’re on a budget, then you can rest assured knowing that delicious (yet reasonably priced) food awaits at several restaurants, cafes and pubs in the Highland capital.

But if you’re struggling to find them, then this listicle is for you.

Here’s a roundup of spots serving budget-friendly food in Inverness, serving everything from burgers, pizza and tapas to cocktails and mocktails.

The White House

The White House is one of my favourite restaurants in Inverness. Why? Because it’s likely to have a deal (or two) on the go while you’re there.

Currently, customers can enjoy a two-course lunch for £16 from noon to 2pm Monday to Friday, or a two-course early evening meal for £20 from 5pm to 6.30pm Monday to Thursday.

It doesn’t end there either, so be sure to make a reservation by calling 01463 226767 to take advantage of the offers.

Address: 50 Union Street, Inverness IV1 1PX

Comfort Foods

Family-run café Comfort Foods is ideal for those of you after some budget-friendly scran that’ll fill you up.

What would I recommend? Definitely a portion of freshly-made soup.

Flavours change daily and (according to the business’ social media page) a serving costs just £4.95. It is served with white or brown bread, oatcakes, or a scone and butter.

Address: 22 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EB

La Tortilla Asesina

Open for more than two decades, La Tortilla Asesina has established itself as one of Inverness’ most popular restaurants.

It offers a variety of Spanish-inspired dishes from the classic tortilla to the widely loved paella, which pairs perfectly with their sangria.

Like The White House, La Tortilla Asesina often has deals on the go for customers.

Address: 99 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA

Scotch & Rye

Open from noon to 12am Sunday to Thursday and noon to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, there’s a big window of opportunity to stop by Scotch & Rye.

At the minute, you can tuck into two burgers and fries for £10 and enjoy 25% off of selected cocktails at the popular pub and restaurant.

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

Johnny Foxes

If you haven’t visited Johnny Foxes before, you’re missed out big time.

Not only does the venue have friendly staff and a great atmosphere (regardless of the time you stop by), but it serves reasonably priced food and drink, as well.

Address: 26 Bank Street, Inverness IV1 1QU

Lauders Bar

The same can be said for Lauders Bar on Church Street.

Every time my friends and I have enjoyed a drink or two in the pub, we’ve had a superb time.

The bar is fully stocked with spirits (and alcohol-free options) to suit all tastes, and there may even be some live music on the go during your visit.

Address: 16 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EB