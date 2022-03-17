The best 7 pubs in Aberdeen to visit for a St Patrick’s Day pint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The best 7 pubs in Aberdeen to visit for a St Patrick’s Day pint

By Andy Morton
March 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 11:53 am
Need some ideas on how to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Aberdeen?

Then paint the town green with our handy guide to the city’s best places for Guinness, Jameson and everything else you need to honour Ireland’s patron saint on March 17.

We can’t guarantee the Dee and Don will turn emerald for you, or that you’ll find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, but we can promise good craic and good drinks.

Malones Irish Bar

Address: 90 Shiprow, Aberdeen, AB11 5BZ

Word has it that Malones serves the best Guinness in Aberdeen, so you know you are in safe hands for a good-old-fashioned Irish experience.

Meanwhile, the pub boasts enough Irish-themed paraphernalia to fill the Liffy.

Irish Road signs, four-leafed clovers and camogie sticks abound – all that’s missing is a man with a knobbly stick under one arm and a pig under the other. So grab your stick and pig and get down there!

Open until 2am for St Paddy’s Day this year.

Molly Malones

Address: 224 Union St, Aberdeen, AB10 1TL

For its first proper St Paddy’s Day knees-up, Molly Malones will have music all day, featuring Irish songs and dancing from bands including The Derry Girls and The Bottlecap Preachers.

Prizes are also on offer in a variety of giveaways, so there’s plenty to keep you occupied as you celebrate in style.

And with the usual wide selection of beers and spirits behind the bar, and food from the kitchen, there are few better places to park yourself for St Patrick’s Day.

O’Neill’s Irish Pub & Bar

Address: 9-10 Back Wynd, Aberdeen, AB10 1JN

This Back Wynd pub claims to be the first Irish bar in Aberdeen, and it is certainly a fixture on the city’s pub scene.

The first in the O’Neill’s chain that now spans the UK with 49 outlets, they know how to do St Patrick’s Day right here.

So expect plenty of Guinness and good times.

O’Donoghue’s

Address: 44 Justice Mill Ln, Aberdeen, AB11 6EP

With even more bric-a-brac glued to the walls than Malones, O’Donoghue’s has a go at out-Irish-ing every other pub in town.

And with the Guinness flowing and live music rocking the rafters, you can expect a fun-filled St Patrick’s Day in this Justice Mill Lane stalwart.

This year, the pub will have live tunes from 3pm to late, so grab some friends and make it a night to remember.

The Stag

Address: 6 Crown St, Aberdeen, AB11 6HB

The Stag is another Aberdeen pub known for its live music.

And though the pub is definitely Scottish in theme, it is a great place to celebrate our Gaelic cousins’ special day.

Especially if you are looking for a change from all the Guinness.

The Grill

Address: 213 Union St, Aberdeen, AB11 6BA

Whisky – or whiskey as they spell it in Ireland – is as important to the Irish as it is to Scots. So where better to celebrate St Patrick’s Day than in a whisky bar?

The Grill hosts many fine Irish whiskeys, so why not toast St Paddy with a fine single pot still such as Red Spot or a triple-filtered Jameson?

It’ll make the evening one to remember.

Ma Cameron’s

Address: Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

Tucked into an old coaching house on Little Belmont Street, Ma Cameron’s is the perfect hideaway for a great night out.

It has enough ales on tap to keep you going till next St Patrick’s Day.

So make sure you give yourself plenty of time to sample a few.

