The best 7 pubs in Aberdeen to visit for a St Patrick’s Day pint

Need some ideas on how to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Aberdeen?

Then paint the town green with our handy guide to the city’s best places for Guinness, Jameson and everything else you need to honour Ireland’s patron saint on March 17.

We can’t guarantee the Dee and Don will turn emerald for you, or that you’ll find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, but we can promise good craic and good drinks.

Malones Irish Bar

Address: 90 Shiprow, Aberdeen, AB11 5BZ

Word has it that Malones serves the best Guinness in Aberdeen, so you know you are in safe hands for a good-old-fashioned Irish experience.

Meanwhile, the pub boasts enough Irish-themed paraphernalia to fill the Liffy.

Irish Road signs, four-leafed clovers and camogie sticks abound – all that’s missing is a man with a knobbly stick under one arm and a pig under the other. So grab your stick and pig and get down there!

Open until 2am for St Paddy’s Day this year.

Molly Malones

Address: 224 Union St, Aberdeen, AB10 1TL

For its first proper St Paddy’s Day knees-up, Molly Malones will have music all day, featuring Irish songs and dancing from bands including The Derry Girls and The Bottlecap Preachers.

Prizes are also on offer in a variety of giveaways, so there’s plenty to keep you occupied as you celebrate in style.

And with the usual wide selection of beers and spirits behind the bar, and food from the kitchen, there are few better places to park yourself for St Patrick’s Day.

O’Neill’s Irish Pub & Bar

Address: 9-10 Back Wynd, Aberdeen, AB10 1JN

This Back Wynd pub claims to be the first Irish bar in Aberdeen, and it is certainly a fixture on the city’s pub scene.

The first in the O’Neill’s chain that now spans the UK with 49 outlets, they know how to do St Patrick’s Day right here.

So expect plenty of Guinness and good times.

O’Donoghue’s

Address: 44 Justice Mill Ln, Aberdeen, AB11 6EP

With even more bric-a-brac glued to the walls than Malones, O’Donoghue’s has a go at out-Irish-ing every other pub in town.

And with the Guinness flowing and live music rocking the rafters, you can expect a fun-filled St Patrick’s Day in this Justice Mill Lane stalwart.

This year, the pub will have live tunes from 3pm to late, so grab some friends and make it a night to remember.

The Stag

Address: 6 Crown St, Aberdeen, AB11 6HB

The Stag is another Aberdeen pub known for its live music.

And though the pub is definitely Scottish in theme, it is a great place to celebrate our Gaelic cousins’ special day.

Especially if you are looking for a change from all the Guinness.

The Grill

Address: 213 Union St, Aberdeen, AB11 6BA

Whisky – or whiskey as they spell it in Ireland – is as important to the Irish as it is to Scots. So where better to celebrate St Patrick’s Day than in a whisky bar?

The Grill hosts many fine Irish whiskeys, so why not toast St Paddy with a fine single pot still such as Red Spot or a triple-filtered Jameson?

It’ll make the evening one to remember.

Ma Cameron’s

Address: Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

Tucked into an old coaching house on Little Belmont Street, Ma Cameron’s is the perfect hideaway for a great night out.

It has enough ales on tap to keep you going till next St Patrick’s Day.

So make sure you give yourself plenty of time to sample a few.