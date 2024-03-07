Looking for the best scones in Aberdeenshire? Here are 11 spots to visit

When it comes to hunting down the best scones in Aberdeenshire, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Admittedly, I struggled to whittle down my top choices, but I’ve made sure to cover as many different areas as possible – from Cullen and Banff to Banchory.

Here are the businesses I would recommend paying a visit to in the Shire if you’re after a quality scone.

Chloe’s Kitchen Creations

We’re starting things off with Chloe’s Kitchen Creations, run by well-loved Alford entrepreneur Chloe Lawson.

The café opened its doors at the tail end of 2022, and you’re guaranteed a selection of scones to choose from. Well, that’s if they haven’t already sold out when you arrive…

Address: Ground Floor, Victoria Buildings, Alford AB33 8WB

Delight Café Gallery

Up in Banff, Delight Café Gallery should be on your radar.

Andy Martin opened the coffee shop in November 2018 to provide a space for people to enjoy quality coffee in a relaxed and welcoming environment, and he has achieved just that.

Address: 10A Boyndie Street, Banff AB45 1DY

Kellockbank

Kellockbank is another Aberdeenshire spot that attracts countless locals and tourists. That’s not only down to its garden centre and gift shop, but its coffee shop too.

While I’m not local to Insch, I’ve stopped by on a number of occasions for a sweet treat and a coffee.

Address: Culsalmond, Insch AB52 6SN

Kemnay Farm Shop

Undoubtedly popular for its scones – among other things – I cannot urge you to pop in past Kemnay Farm Shop enough.

P&J health and wellbeing journalist Andy Morton and I paid the business a visit in October, sampling a scone in the process.

It was one of the best I’ve had.

Address: 22 Aquithie Road, Kemnay, Inverurie AB51 5SS

The New Denver

Next up, we’re in Cullen.

The New Denver, formerly a bakery known as the Denver Bakery, is a solely vegan café run by Tara and Keith Marshall.

Its menu features a selection of sweet and savoury items for you to enjoy, including scones, of course.

Address: 34 South Castle Street, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4RT

Cocoworks

At Inverurie Railway Station, you’ll find thriving dog-friendly coffee shop Cocoworks which has been on the go for more than 12 years.

It is very much a family business that is worth checking out if you haven’t already.

Address: Station Road, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie AB51 4TN

Nooks & Crannies

Nooks & Crannies is an award-winning tearoom in Fraserburgh that serves beautifully presented (and tasty) products.

You can opt for a scone on its own or as part of one of their afternoon teas. Personally, I’d be going for the latter to try as many treats as possible.

Address: Cross Street, Fraserburgh AB43 9EL

Traffords Coffee House

In my hometown, Turriff, Trafford Coffee House is among its popular food and drink spots.

Expect Fairtrade teas and coffees, home bakes, scones, breakfasts, soups, baked potatoes, sandwiches, wraps, bacon rolls, and more.

Address: 18 High Street, Turriff AB53 4DS

Aspire Restaurant

You’ll find one of my personal favourite north-east restaurants in Portsoy.

But Aspire – located in a modernly renovated mid-19th century church – doesn’t just offer superb breakfasts, lunches and dinners, but also fly cups.

Address: Seafield Terrace, Portsoy, Banff AB45 2QB

Raemoir Garden Centre

Raemoir Garden Centre is a great spot for all the family, offering an extensive range of products. It’s a go-to for me when I’m on the hunt for homeware or a gift for someone special.

After browsing, I’d recommend enjoying a scone at The Garden Restaurant. Drinks and cakes are served from 10am to 4pm daily.

Address: Raemoir Road, Banchory AB31 4EJ

The Hummingbird Café

Last but certainly not least, you can head to The Hummingbird Café in Kintore.

Founded by Rebecca Carr, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to sweet treats. But if you’re feeling ravenous, there are also delicious sandwiches and signature salads to get stuck into, as well.

Address: Midmill Parade, Kintore, Inverurie AB51 0UY

