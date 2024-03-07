Looking for the best scones in Aberdeenshire? Here are 11 spots to visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Looking for the best scones in Aberdeenshire? Here are 11 spots to visit

Chloe's Kitchen Creations in Alford, Turriff's Traffords Coffee House, and much more feature in my list.

The Volcanic Hot Chocolate Orange / Strawberry Scone at Cocoworks in Inverurie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
The Volcanic Hot Chocolate Orange / Strawberry Scone at Cocoworks in Inverurie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
By Karla Sinclair

When it comes to hunting down the best scones in Aberdeenshire, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Admittedly, I struggled to whittle down my top choices, but I’ve made sure to cover as many different areas as possible – from Cullen and Banff to Banchory.

Here are the businesses I would recommend paying a visit to in the Shire if you’re after a quality scone.

Chloe’s Kitchen Creations

We’re starting things off with Chloe’s Kitchen Creations, run by well-loved Alford entrepreneur Chloe Lawson.

The café opened its doors at the tail end of 2022, and you’re guaranteed a selection of scones to choose from. Well, that’s if they haven’t already sold out when you arrive…

Address: Ground Floor, Victoria Buildings, Alford AB33 8WB

Chloe's café scone with cream and jam.
Chloe’s café is located on the ground floor of the Victoria Buildings on Donside Road. Image: Paul Glendell

Delight Café Gallery

Up in Banff, Delight Café Gallery should be on your radar.

Andy Martin opened the coffee shop in November 2018 to provide a space for people to enjoy quality coffee in a relaxed and welcoming environment, and he has achieved just that.

Address: 10A Boyndie Street, Banff AB45 1DY

Coffee and sweet treats at Delight Café Gallery in Banff.
You can sit back, relax and enjoy a fine piece at this Banff spot. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Kellockbank

Kellockbank is another Aberdeenshire spot that attracts countless locals and tourists. That’s not only down to its garden centre and gift shop, but its coffee shop too.

While I’m not local to Insch, I’ve stopped by on a number of occasions for a sweet treat and a coffee.

Address: Culsalmond, Insch AB52 6SN

Inside the Kellockbank coffee shop in 2020.
Inside the Kellockbank coffee shop in 2020. Image: Paul Glendell

Kemnay Farm Shop

Undoubtedly popular for its scones – among other things – I cannot urge you to pop in past Kemnay Farm Shop enough.

P&J health and wellbeing journalist Andy Morton and I paid the business a visit in October, sampling a scone in the process.

It was one of the best I’ve had.

Address: 22 Aquithie Road, Kemnay, Inverurie AB51 5SS

A Kemnay Farm Shop scone with clotted cream and fresh jam.
A Kemnay Farm Shop scone with clotted cream and fresh jam. Image: Paul Glendell

The New Denver

Next up, we’re in Cullen.

The New Denver, formerly a bakery known as the Denver Bakery, is a solely vegan café run by Tara and Keith Marshall.

Its menu features a selection of sweet and savoury items for you to enjoy, including scones, of course.

Address: 34 South Castle Street, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4RT

Cheese and red onion scones from The New Denver.
Cheese and red onion scones from The New Denver. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Cocoworks

At Inverurie Railway Station, you’ll find thriving dog-friendly coffee shop Cocoworks which has been on the go for more than 12 years.

It is very much a family business that is worth checking out if you haven’t already.

Address: Station Road, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie AB51 4TN

Strawberry scone from Cocoworks.
How incredible does this strawberry scone from Cocoworks look? Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Nooks & Crannies

Nooks & Crannies is an award-winning tearoom in Fraserburgh that serves beautifully presented (and tasty) products.

You can opt for a scone on its own or as part of one of their afternoon teas. Personally, I’d be going for the latter to try as many treats as possible.

Address: Cross Street, Fraserburgh AB43 9EL

Afternoon tea at Nooks & Crannies.
The tearoom is known for its afternoon teas. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Traffords Coffee House

In my hometown, Turriff, Trafford Coffee House is among its popular food and drink spots.

Expect Fairtrade teas and coffees, home bakes, scones, breakfasts, soups, baked potatoes, sandwiches, wraps, bacon rolls, and more.

Address: 18 High Street, Turriff AB53 4DS

Scone at Traffords Coffee House in Aberdeenshire.
Traffords Coffee House is a business to consider for great scones in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Aspire Restaurant

You’ll find one of my personal favourite north-east restaurants in Portsoy.

But Aspire – located in a modernly renovated mid-19th century church – doesn’t just offer superb breakfasts, lunches and dinners, but also fly cups.

Address: Seafield Terrace, Portsoy, Banff AB45 2QB

Aspire cake counter, featuring its popular scones.
Pictured is the Aspire cake counter, featuring its popular scones. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Raemoir Garden Centre

Raemoir Garden Centre is a great spot for all the family, offering an extensive range of products. It’s a go-to for me when I’m on the hunt for homeware or a gift for someone special.

After browsing, I’d recommend enjoying a scone at The Garden Restaurant. Drinks and cakes are served from 10am to 4pm daily.

Address: Raemoir Road, Banchory AB31 4EJ

Scone with jam at The Garden Restaurant at Raemoir Garden Centre.
A tasty scone that you can enjoy in The Garden Restaurant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Hummingbird Café

Last but certainly not least, you can head to The Hummingbird Café in Kintore.

Founded by Rebecca Carr, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to sweet treats. But if you’re feeling ravenous, there are also delicious sandwiches and signature salads to get stuck into, as well.

Address: Midmill Parade, Kintore, Inverurie AB51 0UY

Scones at The Hummingbird Café in Aberdeenshire.
Looking for the best scones in Aberdeenshire? Consider The Hummingbird Café. Image: Chris Sumner

You may also like…

Love big portions? Put these 8 places on your must-visit list in Aberdeenshire

5 cafes serving mouth-watering all day breakfasts in Aberdeen

More from Food and Drink

Emilia Mazur with The Banff Deli owner Billy Wood. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Food scenes in Banff and Macduff have 'huge potential' – but what would help…
Nadiya Hussain is headlining Taste of Grampian 2024.
Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain to headline Taste of Grampian 2024 with M&S as title…
David and Michael Miele, who opened the shop seven years ago alongside their dad, Roberto, alongside their full Christmas dinner gelato. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Miele's Gelateria: How family brought century of sweet success to Inverness
Monterey Jack's sign.
American-themed bar and restaurant franchise Monterey Jack's hints at new Aberdeen location
The beer aisle in an Aldi supermarket.
Aldi beer: The best Scottish brews to buy on your next shop
Dog at door with lead in its mouth.
Ruff guide: the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen
Forres High Street with digestive biscuits in the sky.
Could digestive biscuits form key part of £3.3 million heritage plan for Forres?
Panang red Thai curry at Royal Thai in Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Spoilt for choice as Royal Thai delivers mouth-watering meals
Iain Boyd. Images: Wester Ross Fisheries and Steven Gourlay Media
'He refuses to retire': 82-year-old Iain Boyd's thriving Ullapool Smokehouse
Aberdeen food writer Julia Bryce made her TV debut on Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, eating with host Philip Rosenthal. Image: Julia Bryce
Aberdeen food writer makes Netflix debut on award-winning show 'Somebody Feed Phil'

Conversation