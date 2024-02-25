Rishi Sunak calls on US to continue with ‘bolder’ military support for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak calls on US to continue with ‘bolder’ military support for Ukraine

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak visited President Zelensky in Kyiv to announce a major new package of military aid last month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak visited President Zelensky in Kyiv to announce a major new package of military aid last month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has called on the United States to continue providing “bolder” military support for Ukraine, following the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Writing in The Sunday Times, the Prime Minister also said Ukraine’s allies should use money obtained through Russian sanctions and assets to fund Ukraine’s defence.

The UK has pledged to invest £245 million in producing artillery shells for Ukraine and £8.5 million in humanitarian funding as the conflict enters its third year.

US President Joe Biden has struggled to secure approval for further military aid, as Republicans in the US Congress have sought to block military aid to Ukraine as part of a partisan battle over immigration.

Saturday marked two years since the Kremlin launched its attack on Ukraine, starting the biggest incursion in a European country since the Second World War.

ANNIVERSARY Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Mr Sunak said: “We should never underestimate what America has done for Ukraine and for Euro-Atlantic security.

“I urge them to continue that support, and I am confident they will.”

“We must be bolder with our military support — providing Ukraine with more long-range weapons, more drones and more munitions.

“We must be bolder in hitting the Russian war economy. Our collective sanctions have deprived Russia of 400 billion US dollars for their war effort — enough to finance the invasion for another four years.”

Mr Sunak also suggested Ukraine’s allies should look to directly redistribute any money taken from Russia or its citizens back to the war efforts.

He continued: “We must be bolder in seizing the hundreds of billions of frozen Russian assets.

“That starts with taking the billions in interest these assets are collecting and sending it to Ukraine.

“And then, with the G7, we must find lawful ways to seize the assets themselves and get those funds to Ukraine too.”

Mr Sunak visited Kyiv last month and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a new security agreement and announce an increase in military funding for the country.

Other allies from the EU and the G7 including Italian premier Giorgia Meloni and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen flew to Kyiv on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the war.

Asked why the Prime Minister did not travel to Ukraine with other leaders, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips show: “You shouldn’t read from that any diminution whatsoever in United Kingdom support for Ukraine.

“We are four square behind them as you saw with the presence of Rishi Sunak in Kyiv just a few weeks ago.”