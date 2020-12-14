SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Clarity Walk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Clarity Walk

Clarity Walk is a Highland based social enterprise which aims to improve mental health and wellbeing through one-hour, no phone, nature walks.

It really is as simple as it sounds; walking and talking in nature as a way of reducing stress, feelings of isolation and building connections – without the distraction of a phone.

Charity Walk is a non-judgemental, friendly experience which makes everyone feel welcome from their very first walk.

Since August 2019, the organisation has:

Helped over 360 different people reconnect with nature to improve their mental health.

Helped six people return to work after been signed off due to mental health issues.

Received referrals from GPs, counsellors and mental health charities who have identified the health benefits which Clarity Walk provides.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Purplebricks

A spokesperson for Purplebricks said: “The reason I have decided to support Matt and his organisation is because I believe that it will help lots of people, especially with everything now going digital, making us more attached to our phones, laptops, etc.

“As Purplebricks is a digital company, I could see the benefits of having that hour of switching off from my phone/device and my team has also been involved and they have seen the benefits of having more human interaction, face to face.

“I think this is helping a lot with mental health and going out and about, connecting back with the nature is been great to go back to.

“We are looking to arrange another team meeting walk with Matt soon.”

