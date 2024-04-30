Aberdeen innovation at heart of world’s largest offshore wind farm

Aberdeen engineering company Balmoral Comtec has been tasked with the job of protecting underwater cables for the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The multi-million-pound deal is with renewables developer Orsted.

And it puts innovative technology developed in the north-east at the heart of the gigantic Hornsea 3 project nearly 75 miles off the coast of Norfolk.

The contract includes design engineering which will take place in Aberdeen.

Just how big is Hornsea 3?

Hornsea 3 is a 2.9 gigawatt development – big enough to deliver renewable electricity to power more than 3.3 million UK homes.

The £8.5 billion scheme will boast up to 231 turbines.

Balmoral Comtec – part of Balmoral Group – will supply 400 cable protection systems, and also deliver handling and installation training to workers at the new wind farm.

Over-bending, abrasion and fatigue of underwater cables can add up to a major headache for offshore wind developers, the Aberdeen firm said.

It added its own patented cable protection system uses “validated materials designed to improve operational performance and increase fatigue life”.

Fraser Milne, engineering and projects director, Balmoral Comtec, said: “Hornsea 3 will be a vital project for the UK’s energy transition.

“We’re thrilled to play a role in bringing this project online and protecting it for its operational life.

“Never has it been more important to increase the role of renewables in our energy mix, to protect both the environment and safeguard energy security in the UK.”

He added: “This award is a direct reflection of our ongoing work and commitment to the offshore wind sector.

“As wind farms and turbines expand in size, scale and complexity, our industry-leading expertise, in-house design and engineering experience, and our scalable manufacturing capability will be crucial as offshore wind developers and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) navigate these complex challenges.”

Hornsea 3 is expected to be operational by 2027.

Project director Luke Bridgman said: “To successfully deliver an offshore wind farm of this magnitude, it’s vital that we draw on the extensive knowledge and expertise of our teams, contractors and suppliers.

“We look forward to working alongside Balmoral Comtec as we progress through the next stages of construction.”

Balmoral Comtec is a major supplier of buoyancy, protection and insulation services to the global offshore energy market. The firm boasts more than 40 years’ experience supplying equipment for the offshore energy industry, including oil and gas, as well as fixed and floating wind projects.