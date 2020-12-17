SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Alzheimer Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Alzheimer Scotland

Alzheimer Scotland is Scotland’s national dementia charity which aims to make sure nobody faces dementia alone. Providing support and information to people with dementia, their carers and families, they campaign for the rights of people with dementia and fund vital dementia research.

Lockdown has been particularly challenging for many of the people the charity supports and staff are doing everything they can to make sure local services and structures remain in place to help minimise the impact of this. Alzheimer Scotland wants to make sure that people living with dementia in Scotland continue to have access to the support they need and deserve.

Dementia is not on lockdown. Social isolation, loss of networks and disrupted routines will be a huge challenge for those people living with dementia and their carers during this crisis. During lockdown, whilst Alzheimer Scotland’s Dementia Resource Centres have been closed, they have moved online, hosting digital groups and offering 1:1 online support.

Also available is their 24 hour Freephone Dementia Helpline (0808 808 3000) which provides information and emotional support to people with dementia, carers, families, friends and professionals.

Three Dementia Advisors in the Highlands work with local communities to support people living with Dementia and their families at any stage. You can find your Dementia Advisor by visiting the Alzheimer Scotland website.

The charity relies on fundraised income and would be most grateful for any donations; this helps fund their vital work to ensure nobody faces Dementia alone. You can donate here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Gael Holiday Homes

Gael Holiday Homes offer a variety of quality assured Scottish self-catering cottages, holiday homes, log cabins and apartments across the north of Scotland.

Each holiday property is privately owned and bookings can be arranged between you and the owners to ensure a smooth, trouble free and safe process for all parties.

To make a booking or for more information, phone 01349 800153 or visit the Gael Holiday Homes website.

For those calling from outside of the UK, phone 01349 800153.