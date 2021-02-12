SPONSORED: Export and import goods easily with AGCC Chamber Customs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Are you trading with the EU? Having issues with import or export declarations? Fear not – Chamber Customs can get your goods moving again.

Your business is not alone in this time of change; with extensive knowledge, reputation and first-class service in facilitating international trade, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) can take the hassle off your hands when it comes to exporting and importing goods.

The UK governments own revised Border Operating Model brings the challenge facing firms into stark reality, candidly stating that “customs declarations are complicated.”

In fact, the number of customs declarations made by traders is forecast to increase from 55 million to around 300 million every year and the customs intermediary market lacks the necessary capacity to deal with this alone.

The expert team at the Chamber is here to help.

© Shutterstock / Avigator Fortuner

Chamber Customs is the customs advisory, training and brokerage service delivered through Chambers of Commerce across the UK.

It’s different from other brokerage services as it harnesses the reach, expertise and knowledge of the British Chamber network to offer an unbeatably fast and reliable service with a high level of compliance with HMRC procedures.

The Chamber is the only customs broker in the country with direct links to all sea, air, rail and road ports and terminals in the UK. It can help you keep control while it does the hard stuff, acting in the best interests of your business every time.

The team recently helped ensure that a large shipment of fish, which was at risk of being turned back from Folkestone, safely cleared customs and arrived at multiple destinations on the continent.

© Shutterstock / BigBlues

Andrew Smith, finance director at Seafood Ecosse Limited, said: “We were extremely impressed with the level of service provided by all staff involved.

“Their willingness and ability to go above and beyond to get the job done was much appreciated, especially when faced with a very complex situation and tight turnaround at short notice.

“The team maintained good communication throughout the day providing piece of mind that work was progressing within agreed deadline. We would not hesitate to engage with AGCC to provide similar services again in the future.”

It’s not just about the EU, however, and The Chamber can advise on all aspects of international trade in countries around the world, supporting your business and helping you succeed in overseas markets.

Every year it facilitates the movement of goods worth almost $1bn from this region using:

· certificates of origin

· preference and non-preference documents

· ATA carnets

· letters of credit

· customs declarations

For more information, visit the AGCC website, call 01224 343908 or email chambercustoms@agcc.co.uk.