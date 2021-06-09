Latest acquisition takes Ross-shire Engineering’s UK workforce to more than 1,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross-shire Engineering (RSE) has added to its rapidly-growing portfolio of companies with the acquisition of Leeds-based Technical Control Systems (TCS).

The move bolsters RSE’s operations in the English water industry and increases the Muir of Ord-headquartered group’s workforce to more than 1,000, with the addition of 52 staff.

TCS is one of the UK’s largest independent designers and manufacturers of low voltage switchgear, motor control centers, and relay protection and control panels.

The deal includes the continuation of its Total Automation and Power (Tap) joint venture, which provides systems integration to customers including utilities giants Thames Water, Yorkshire Water and Southern Water.

RSE is a specialist mechanical and electrical engineering company supplying products and services to the UK utility, industrial and energy industries.

Additional capacity and skills

Established in 1997, the business is now one of the portfolio of companies of Inverness-based investment group Envoy & Partners, which emerged from a carve-up of the Global Energy Group (Geg) two years ago.

RSE managing director, Allan Dallas, said: “The acquisition adds an additional 52 skilled resources and 3,400 square metres (36,597 sq ft) of manufacturing capacity to our group, taking us over 1,000 employees in the UK.

“We were attracted to TCS by their reputation in the English water market, the electrical supply industry and the service benefits we could bring our customers with a more integrated approach.

“Demand for our innovative water treatment technologies has also promoted the need for additional manufacturing capacity and technical skills.

The acquisition makes RSE one of the largest single providers of automation and control systems in the UK water industry.”

TCS managing director, Jonathan Somers, added: “The business has been under family and management ownership for 52 years and has a strong track record in the UK water and other sectors.

“We are hopeful that as part of the RSE family we will create new opportunities for our staff and enhance our current offering to the market.

“The role of automation and technology will play an increasing role in the industry’s drive to reduce carbon and we are excited to be joining a sector specialist like RSE who invest so deeply in research and development to achieve its success.”

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Envoy chief executive, Iain MacGregor said TCS was the second of four acquisitions lined up for RSE in the current year, which he predicted would increase the company’s turnover from its 2019/20 figure of £75.6million to more than £130m.

In March, RSE announced it had added Darlington-based modular chemical dosing and control systems firm, Sheers, to its portfolio.

Its previous acquisitions include English companies Aciem, WES and Murray Technical Services.

Envoy has said it wants to grow RSE’s annual turnover to more than £250m.

Earlier this year RSE pledged to take on at least 360 new apprentices and graduates over the next six years.