Marketing expert hails part played by Aberdeen University Business School in her career

Energy industry professional Graceann Robertson said her time at Aberdeen University Business School was crucial for her career.

Ms Robertson gained an MA in management studies and French in 2016.

She has since become marketing manager with EC-OG, an Aberdeen-based energy management and storage company specialising in clean-energy technologies.

‘Excellent reputation’

There were various factors involved in her decision to study in the Granite City.

She said: “The university has an excellent reputation for teaching and research, as well as a beautiful campus full of history and tradition.

“The Sir Duncan Rice Library had just opened when I arrived, which was an appealing prospect when choosing where I would study.

“The chance to study business management alongside another subject was one of the main attractions.

“Through my degree, I spent a year at a business school in Caen, France, where I learnt about business practices in Europe and developed my French language skills.

“As well as giving me the opportunity to study abroad, my degree gave me a solid grounding in theory and critical evaluation.

“I was exposed to a range of business management topics, including finance, economics, international business, operations management, marketing, human resources and research methods.

“The student body was culturally diverse, and because of the collaborative nature of the degree I was able to learn about business practices and cultural elements from other countries, while making friends.”

Internship

Ms Robertson joined EC-OG through the Santander internship programme.

She added: “I was given real responsibility from the very start, developing the company’s first marketing strategy, which was a fantastic opportunity to put what I’d learned to use.

“After a successful internship, I was taken on full time to develop the brand further, which also involved planning and attending events at home and overseas.”

Her other professional activities have included delivering presentations at local schools through the Scottish Government’s Developing the Young Workforce initiative, and as part of the Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Ambassador Programme.

Added experience

She was also a marketing co-ordinator for the Energy Institute Young Professionals Network for three years.

Following her first stint at EC-OG, she spent two years in the energy team of communications and marketing agency Big Partnership in Aberdeen.

She recently returned to EC-OG and is driving the brand into wider energy markets.

Ms Robertson said: “My time at the university was crucial in helping me in my career.

“Its careers service is well-connected to local businesses and was very supportive.

“The university’s link with the Santander internship programme was also crucial in landing my first role after graduation.

“This led to my first full-time role in marketing, which I will always be very grateful for.”

