New skills guide for rural employers

Help for Scotland’s rural businesses to recruit and grow the skills they need is in the spotlight, thanks to a new guide.

The Rural Employers’ Toolkit offers practical guidance on training, apprenticeships and placement support for rural businesses across all sectors of the economy.

It was launched this month by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon on a visit to the WeeCOOK Kitchen in Angus – a business that has invested in apprenticeships as part of its growth strategy.

Ms Gougeon said: “Rural businesses across Scotland have shown great resilience in recent times and they will play a central role in driving economic recovery.

‘Emerging challenges’

“Adapting skills to deal with emerging challenges and grasping new opportunities is a fundamental part of that.

“This guide will help businesses of all sizes identify the steps they can take to grow and thrive.

“It spotlights the options available for employers, and the steps they can take to ensure their business and people are well-equipped for the future.”

Skills action plan

The toolkit was developed by Lantra Scotland, which offers training, qualifications and skills.

Its launch supports the implementation of the Skills Action Plan for Rural Scotland, published by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) in 2019.

SDS rural economy skills planning manager Katie Fox said: “People are key to driving forward our rural communities, making them sustainable and inclusive places to live, work and thrive.

“That means providing support to businesses so they have the right people, with the right skills needed for inclusive and sustainable growth.

“That’s the aim of the Skills Action Plan for Rural Scotland and the publication of this guide is one element of that support.”

Investment dividends

Publication of the toolkit was welcomed by Hayley Wilkes, chef and owner of the WeeCOOK Kitchen.

The family-run restaurant, based at Barry Downs, near Carnoustie, has grown over recent years, thanks to its investment in apprenticeships and skill support.

Ms Wilkes said: “Rural businesses such as ours are the lifeblood of many communities right across Scotland, and skills are a key part of what will make a business successful.

“We’ve introduced four apprentices – and really benefited from some of the opportunities that are highlighted in the toolkit.

“Investing in skills pays dividends, so our advice would be for other rural employers to take a closer look.”