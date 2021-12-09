Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

AAB secures deals worth £5.5million for energy technology firms

By Kelly Wilson
December 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 12:02 pm
Alasdair Green, director and lead of the Energy team at AAB.
Alasdair Green, director and lead of the Energy team at AAB.

Investors with an appetite for energy technology have indulged in a range recent funding deals with Scottish companies worth £5.5 million, according to advisers

Aberdeen-based Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has worked on three transactions for its clients in recent months including for Intebloc, Forev and isol8 in what it described as a growing sector.

AAB helped crane and lifting technology company Intebloc, which is based in Aberdeen, secure significant investment from Stena Drilling in exchange for a 30% stake in its business.

The firm also advised on the £2m investment from The Scottish National Investment Bank into Forev, the electric vehicle charging network owner and operator whose goal is to bolster the EV charging infrastructure in Scotland.

More recently, AAB supported isol8 in a transaction to secure £3.5 million of funding from BGF.

Isol8 – founded in 2017 and based in Altens in Aberdeen – is believed to be the only company to use underwater soldering to create metallurgically bonded alloy barriers to seal off oil and gas wells.

Healthy investor appetite for energy technology

AAB director and lead of energy team Alasdair Green, said the deals represented an increasing trend driven by demand for smarter and cleaner energy.

Founder and chief executive of Forev, Lindsay Wallace.  Photo by Paul Chappells

He said: “Positive interest in these three diverse and growing companies not only demonstrates healthy investor appetite for and commitment to energy technology, it also highlights the diversity of progressive innovation that can be found in this sector.

“Whereas conventional investor themes such cost reduction, efficiency improvements, high quality management teams and clear business strategies will always be core, emerging themes demonstrated by these fund-raising transactions include growing interest in green energy and clean tech, digitalisation and emissions control.

“As the energy sector and wider economy recover from the pandemic, and continue to adapt to dynamic and changing market pressures, it is extremely encouraging to see companies grow through innovating and developing new technology.

“At AAB, we are very proud to have supported these three recent deals which exemplify the increased demand for our services that we are experiencing from the energy technology sector.”

